He’s getting ready to See You Again this November…

Wiz Khalifa is the superstar American rapper, songwriter and producer responsible for some massive hits like Black and Yellow and the Furious 7 track See You Again – and he’s returning to Dubai this November.

Headlining a gig at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday November 16, the global superstar promises to deliver a dynamic live show that fans in the region won’t want to miss.

Tickets start from Dhs199 for silver (seated), and Dhs299 for the regular standing area. If you want to be closest to the stage, you’ll want to snap up golden circle standing tickets, which are priced at Dhs499.

Pre-pandemic, Wiz Khalifa was a regular on the Dubai clubbing circuit, frequently headlining at former super clubs like White and Drai’s, as well as nightlife hotspot, Soho Garden. So, we can’t wait to see him back in Dubai, this time in an arena setting for an unforgettable show.

Since his breakthrough album Rolling Papers in 2011, the last 13 years have seen Wiz Khalifa produce a number of chart-topping hits, both as a solo artist and through collabs with artists like The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign and many more.

More big gigs

Before Wiz Khalifa, there’s an all-star line-up of artists headlining at the City Walk super venue. This Friday September 13, it kicks off with Latin heartthrob, Enrique Iglesias; then on October 13, Brit rockers Kasabian will headline.

For comedy fans, British comedian Romesh Ranganathan makes his Dubai debut on October 25, so prepare for some major LOLs.

And musical lovers will be in for a treat on November 10 when Lea Salonga makes her welcome return to the city, performing some of her best-loved Broadway and West End hits for one night only.

Wiz Khalifa live at the Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, Saturday November 16, from Dhs199. coca-cola-arena.com

Image: Getty