Time to par-tee…

Get ready golfing bros and babes, massive American golf and entertainment venue Five Iron Golf is making its way to Dubai, and it’s opening this September – September 6 to be precise.

And this is just the first of six venues across the UAE.

Five Iron Golf is located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina and is set to be the flagship location, sprawling over 32,000 square feet.

The venue features 17 top-tier simulators, where each bay includes Five Iron’s multi-angle camera system for swing analysis. Six of the bays are equipped with TruGolf Multisport technology, which will create a variety of sporting experiences.