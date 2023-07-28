Tee-riffic news…

Dubai, get ready to par-tee: London’s popular crazy golf venue Swingers is opening on Bluewaters Island in 2024, according to an article by Bloomberg.

For those who aren’t familiar with the concept, Swingers is an adults-only venue with four nine-hole crazy golf courses, street food from renowned vendors, an extensive drinks menu for post-putt cocktails, and live DJs creating a party atmosphere.

Each Swingers venue is made to look and feel like an English country club, bringing nature indoors with plants and trees and windmill-themed golf courses.

At its London locations, Swingers offers a variety of including bottomless brunch, unlimited drinks packages, and party packages for large groups, so we can expect the same will be found in the Dubai location next year.

Pop-up pop-off…

Swingers started off as a viral pop-up in 2014 and went on to open its first permanent location in London just a couple of years later.

The crazy golf venue is currently found in two locations in the UK and two locations in the US and has chosen Dubai to open its first Middle East outpost.

“The idea behind Swingers was to create the most ridiculously fun venue possible. That’s why we teamed crazy golf with delicious street food, sensational cocktails, and top-notch service in a totally unique, theatrical space. We think it’s the perfect place to lose a few hours – come and try it for yourself.” says co-founder, Matt Grech-Smith.

For those who can’t wait until next year to get their fix of cocktails and crazy golf, fear not: The UK’s Boom Battle Bar recently opened in Dubai for the first time, complete with crazy golf, axe throwing, darts, beer pong, and more.

Swingers Dubai, Bluewaters Island. Opening 2024.

