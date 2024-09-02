Your essential White Isle guide…

This Balearic beauty has a reputation for its hedonistic parties and all-night raves. But there’s another side to Ibiza that now draws chill-seekers as well as party animals. Here’s how to experience the best of both worlds…

THRILL

STAY: W Ibiza

While Santa Eulalia isn’t typically known as the hedonistic heart of the White Isle, W Ibiza dances to the sound of its own beat. The playful property has added a touch of Ibiza pizazz and typical W flamboyance to this part of town, and the resulting hotel is a sophisticated party pad, while still feeling like you’re somewhat removed from the tourist throes. Guest rooms are bright and breezy, laced with Ibiza’s bohemian spirit through colourful artworks, throws and cushions. Each comes with its own balcony, shaded by a rainbow-hued awning, which faces inward to the main Wet Deck pool, so you always feel like you’re part of the happenings.

Everything is in an invitation to socialise and have fun: the lobby – where check-in comes complete with a cool glass of Cava – melds into the W Lounge; an amphitheatre-style space that fuses industrial-style concrete with colourful cushions. A cool spot to chill-out by day, it transforms into an exclusive lounge by night that hosts a series of lively DJ sets for those in-the-know. The crowning feature, adults-only Glow Rooftop, further cements this hotel as one of the east coast’s most stylish spots, with bright orange loungers and a pool for soaking up the rays during the day, and a bar that shakes up refreshing sips as the sun goes down.

A short walk away, new for 2024, W Ibiza has taken over an old restaurant on the beachfront to transform it into Yellowfish, a beach club and Mediterranean restaurant with a chilled-out soundtrack, a boho beach bar, and a menu of sharing plates best for enjoying over a leisurely lunch. There’s a selection of restaurant tables under a thatched roof, or recline on your lounger watching the waves as you dine.

PLAY: O Beach

Instantly recognisable for its signature sunshine shade of orange, O Beach is an icon on Ibiza’s daytime party scene. This San Antonio beach club regularly draws celebs and reality TV stars to bask in the rays on one of its plush day beds, or retreat from the heat at the shaded cabanas. There’s a daily rotation of parties that promise house music, dance hits, and commercial floor fillers, so there’s no bad day to book. And all of the action centres around the huge swimming pool and DJ booth in the beating heart of the beach club, so wherever you reserve, you’re right in the action. The dance shows – complete with confetti cannons and huge characters suspended on cranes – start from 5pm, and really add the wow-factor.

PLAY: Ushuaïa

An open-air super club that needs no introduction, if you’re partying in Ibiza you need to go to Ushuaïa. For those hitting the island to dance every hour away, it’s the perfect sunset spot, and its day-to-night events are nothing short of legendary. Even those that don’t like to be dancing when the sun comes up will find their place here, as the headline DJ set takes place just after sunset at around 9pm. In residence this September, an all-star array of deck-spinning icons features David Guetta on Mondays, Martin Garrix on Thursdays, and Calvin Harris headlines Fridays. It’s the latter who’ll be opening this Ibiza icon’s Dubai outpost at Dubai Harbour on October 26.

PLAY: Pacha

Ibiza and Pacha: it’s hard to imagine one without the other. A staple on the party scene of this hedonistic island since 1973, this colourful, come-as-you-are nightclub has had party people flocking to Talamanca for more than 50 years. You’ll find the best vibes on the dancefloor, as revelers press themselves as close to the DJ booth as possible. But for a Dubai touch, book one of the VIP tables, which command views of the electric atmosphere. There’s a roster of DJs on each night, but the vibe peaks just before the sun comes up – so wear flats and plan to dance the night away. This summer’s line-up features Marco Carola’s Music On on Fridays, Bedouin’s SAGA on Wednesdays, and dedicates Saturdays to Flower Power.

DINE: TATEL

Housed inside the Hard Rock Hotel, on a strip of Playa d’en Bossa made famous by brands like Ushuaia, Nassau, and Beachouse, you’ll find TATEL. Born in Madrid, the Ibiza iteration of this glitzy eatery has the sleek and sophisticated feel that made the brand famous in the Spanish capital, but with injections of breezy Ibiza hedonism, in the form of avant-garde shows and a gorgeous garden that’s the perfect place to sip cocktails before heading out-out. On the menu, garlic shrimps are a must-try if you want to sample local treasures, while the spaghettoni al limone with red prawn tartare is another signature you shouldn’t miss.

CHILL

STAY: 7Pines Resort Ibiza – Destination by Hyatt

There’s something undeniably special about arriving at 7Pines. Set between Cala Conta and Cala Codolar on Ibiza’s west coast, it feels as though the lush pine groves are leading you somewhere exclusive and secluded. Those same feelings continue once you arrive at this all-suite resort, where guest rooms are dotted within whitewashed villas, designed to resemble a traditional Ibizan village. But traditional this is not. The resort is modern and breezy, and pulling up to the nautically-inspired lobby, you’re struck by how truly magnificent the views of the glassy Mediterranean waters, craggy cliffs and magnetic Es Vedra are.

Guest rooms come in more than a dozen categories and are divided into three areas, with the more family-friendly rooms arranged around a lagoon pool; exclusive The Cliff housing the luxe penthouses; and the Ibicenco Village, where we check-in, in between. Here, guest rooms are equipped with a kitchenette, a balcony that gazes out over the gardens or sea, and soft furnishings in calming shades of blue and green inspired by the locale. If relaxation is top of your agenda, then while away the day by the pool, sipping from coconuts and dining on poke bowls and fresh salads; or head to Pure Seven, a zen-inducing oasis of pampering spa treatments with its own pool and treatment rooms backdropped by the sea. A regular program of classes goes far beyond the basics, with guided hikes, yoga, pilates and meditation available to guests.

Few spots in Ibiza come with the spectacular sunset vistas that are offered at The Cone Club – so arrive early to get a front row seat to one of nature’s most sensational shows, while you sip on an array of spritzes that mirror the sunset shades. Then, head upstairs afterwards for an epicurean experience at The View, where newly appointed executive chef Óscar Salazar’s strong passion for garden-to-table dishes (the resort now features its own herb garden) results in an elevated menu featuring reimagined twists on Spanish tortillas, prettily plated Ibiza onions, and flavour-packed local fish.

PLAY: Nikki Beach

This luxurious beach club has cleverly positioned itself in essentially every party spot around the world, so you can ‘celebrate life’ Nikki Beach style wherever your hedonistic travels take you. But the Ibiza iteration, sitting pretty on quieter East side of the island, is more laidback luxe than shot shows and booming beats – and it’s all the better for it. With a restaurant on one side and a pool and beach on the other, the rustic landscaping and golden sand are gorgeously relaxing, and linen-clad waiters buzz around tables and day beds topping up drinks and serving up Mediterranean dishes that make the most of the fresh local ingredients.

PLAY: Jondal

Jondal is having a moment this season, and you’ll want to book in advance to snag a table or lounger at this sun-drenched spot on one of the island’s southernmost beaches. Long, leisurely lunches are best enjoyed under the dappled shade of canopies laced between the trees, and while little ones play in the sand, adults can enjoy plates of tapas that quickly pile up on wooden tables, sipping on refreshing cocktails or fresh lemonades.

DINE: Amante

Nestled within a serene cove on the east side of Ibiza is Amante. This split-level restaurant and beach club is arranged around the cliff it’s carved into, and gazes out over the calm turquoise waters that gently lap the island. While it’s not sunset-facing, the sorbet hues served up at this time of day create a romantic backdrop to an evening meal, as does the chilled house beats that play softly as you dine. The food is a concise menu of Mediterranean flavours that favours ordering per person rather than tapas-style sharing. The best tables are found on the second and third levels, closest to the edge. Or, go all-out and book the private candlelit table for two.

