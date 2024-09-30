Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have decreased for October 2024.

From October 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs2.90 per litre to Dhs2.66 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.54 per litre in October down from Dhs2.78 in September 2024.

The cost of Diesel will also decrease in October 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.60 per litre, from Dhs2.78.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2024 to October 2024:

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90

October: Dhs2.66