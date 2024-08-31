Here’s how much you’ll pay at the pump next month…

If you drive a vehicle, take note that the fuel prices in the UAE have decreased for September 2024.

From September 1, 2024, Super 98 will decrease from Dhs3.05 per litre to Dhs2.90 per litre. Additionally, Special 95 will be priced at Dhs2.79 per litre in September down from Dhs2.93 in August 2024.

The cost of Diesel will also decrease in September 2024, with the price adjusted to Dhs2.78 per litre, from Dhs2.95.

Here are the UAE fuel prices for Super 98 from January 2024 to September 2024:

2024

January: Dhs2.82

February: Dhs2.88

March: Dhs3.03

April: Dhs3.15

May: Dhs3.34

June: Dhs3.14

July: Dhs2.99

August: Dhs3.05

September: Dhs2.90