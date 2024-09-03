Could this mark the end of summer?

The UAE’s weather is taking a turn this week, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing an alert about a tropical storm in the northeast of the Arabian Sea. This storm is expected to bring some rain to the eastern and southern regions on Wednesday, September 4, and Thursday, September 5.

Rainfall, however, will likely be minimal. With an average of just 5.6mm expected this month, most areas will see only a drizzle. The lowest temperature recorded today was 23ºC in Ras Al Khaimah, but the average temperature for September remains a warm 33.3ºC. Humidity is also on the rise, especially towards the second half of the month, reaching an average of 76 per cent.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Friday and Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds forming in the east by the afternoon. Expect humid nights and a potential for fog or mist in some western areas. Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening and causing blowing dust.

Suhail star spotted

The International Astronomical Center stated the Suhail star was officially spotted in the dawn sky of the UAE over the weekend on Saturday, August 24, 2024. According to folklore, the rising of the Suhail star is a sign that marks the end of the intensity of heat and peak summer in the UAE.

Now, of course, we shouldn’t expect an immediate drop in temperatures. UAE residents can expect a 70 to 80-day delay for significant temperature drops to be felt.

Images: Getty Images