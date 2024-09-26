It’s all about good, great food…

This is a celebration of food you need to be at. What The Food is a two-day festival celebrating the very best of food, the joy, the science and the power it holds to bring people together. This year, the festival will run on October 26 and 27.

I think we can all agree that food is far more than just sustenance. We live to eat, at least in this part of the world, and that is what Alserkal is celebrating with this. Spanning over two days, this third edition will introduce you to an undiscovered culinary world.

Expect to see a curated line up of homegrown chefs, artisanal producers, entrepreneurs and artists, all bringing the low down on the hottest, freshest trends and cutting edge culinary concepts from the future.

Of course, there will be loads of cooking, eating and sharing, but aside from feeding your stomach, you’ll also be able to feed your mind, as the talks, exhibitions, screenings and immersive installations will compel you to ponder on some of the most critical questions surrounding food.

As you feast your way through the two days, have your burning questions answered through the conversations sparked on these platforms – what does food mean to you, as an individual? What does it mean to us, as a community? The science, the soul and everything in between. Get ready to rethink all this.

Dubai’s recent renaissance as a food city of epic proportions means this pressing dialogue is essential. This will push the culinary landscape forward, exposing it’s artistic and communal side that will allow you to look at it for more than just food.

Look forward to…

Participate in workshops for Japanese knife skills, coffee grinding, check out installations of chutneys and fresh bread, steak workshops and do tours of the dining options in Alserkal Avenue. There will also be musical performances and talks on how to use eating as a weapon for health. For the full schedule of events, visit the website.

What The Food, Alserkal Avenue, Oct 26 and 27, @alserkalavenue

