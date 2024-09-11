Hala, Hala, hala taxi…

Although the weather might not be entirely cool just yet, the roads are acting like it’s winter, and booking a taxi just got even easier in Dubai because you can now book your Hala taxi via WhatsApp.

Now, with a simple text message, on WhatsApp, you can secure a ride – making it even easier to book a taxi in Dubai. Because that can sometimes be a difficult task.

The WhatsApp service has a smart chatbot designed to manage booking requests in real time, making the process fast and user-friendly. The best part? The fares remain exactly the same as when you book it through the Careem app.

How does it work?

First, send a text saying “Hi” to 800 HALATAXI (4252 8294) via WhatsApp.

The chatbot will then ask for your location and confirm the ride details.

Next, you’ll receive a confirmation message detailing the driver’s info and estimated arrival time.

Then you will also receive a tracking link to track your ride, which can also be shared with family or friends.

This is great, but how do I pay? When you arrive at your destination you can pay using cash or card just like any other taxi ride.

To make things even more convenient, the new feature is available 24/7, which means that if the Careem app is down, or you’re struggling to book it through the app you can send a text and have a driver secured in no time. Do not worry if you’re still a purist and want to call for a taxi or book via the Careem app these are both still an option, but if you’re one of those people who are on WhatsApp 90 per cent of the time (like we are) then this new service is a game changer.

To book a taxi, Call or WhatsApp: 800 HALATAXI (4252 8294) or book via the Careem app.

Images: Supplied