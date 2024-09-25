Perfect for special get-togethers…

It’s been at the top of the DIFC dining game for the last 17 years, but if you needed a new reason to return to Zuma Dubai, let it be this: the restaurant has just unveiled a gorgeous new private dining room.

The Ishigaki Wine Room is an intimate dining room with seating for just 12 around a large wooden dining table. Designed to feel like an exclusive, cave-like wine cellar, the walls are laden with some 700 labels of wine and 65 sakes, handpicked by the expert sommeliers and bar team over the last decade and a half.

Set on the middle floor between the lounge and restaurant, guests who book the Ishigaki room will benefit from service from a dedicated waiter and sommelier, on hand to curate a bespoke dining experience. A minimum spend of Dhs2,000 will apply for lunch bookings, and Dhs6,000 for dinner bookings. The minimum spend applies to food only, and guests have the option either to go for the five course tasting menu, priced at Dhs1,350 per person, or order a la carte.

If you opt for the tasting menu, expect to feast on some of the world’s finest ingredients, incorporated into Zuma’s signature dishes, such as cho toro, wagyu, and langoustine. Each course can be paired with wines or sakes by the sommelier, ensuring a totally bespoke and memorable evening.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village 6, DIFC, 12pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 12am Mon to Weds, 12pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 1am Thurs and Fri, 1.30pm to 4pm and 7pm to 1am Sat, 12pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12am Sun. Tel: (0)4 425 5660. zumarestaurant.com