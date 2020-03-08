The artwork memorialises basketball legend Kobe Bryant…

Following the tragic passing of NBA star Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident that also claimed the life of his daughter and seven others in January this year, the world has seen an outpouring of emotional tributes and testimonials.

One of the latest examples of this sentiment has been painted onto the courtside walls of a park in our nation’s capital.

Bryant’s mural in Reem Central Park overlooks the public access basketball court, which has been given a Lakers purple and gold paintjob, and emblazoned with the numbers eight and 24, a hat-tip to those same digits that featured on his jerseys (8 was his number from 1996 to 2006, and 24 from 2006-2016).

.@AldarTweets unveils the newest public art work in Reem Central Park in #AbuDhabi as a tribute to the late basketball legend and sporting icon Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/SLGazzZNTo — Abu Dhabi Government Media Office (@admediaoffice) March 5, 2020

The sporting titan, affectionately known as ‘Mamba,’ was an inspiration to many, both on and off the basketball court. He was a devoted father and ambassador for the sport in which he still holds many titles and records.

Bryant remains The Lakers all-time leading point scorer, and won five NBA championships during his career. He was also a 15-time member of the All-NBA Team, was the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) and was a two-time winner of the NBA Finals MVP award.

His accomplishments outside of basketball are almost as impressive. He’s been a rapper (as part of hip hop group Cheizaw), acted in TV shows and movies (notably winning an Oscar for his short film Dear Basketball), an entrepreneur and philanthropist.

Take a look behind the scenes as we transform the basketball court area at Reem Central Park into a stunning piece of public art that pays tribute to the late Kobe Bryant – the record breaking LA Laker and one of the greatest players to ever play the game. #kobebryant pic.twitter.com/c0TlLw6Qg6 — Aldar Properties (@AldarTweets) March 5, 2020

Reem Central Park is opposite Park View Abu Dhabi on Reem Island. The basketball court is located just a three-point fade-away jump shot from the skate park area.

You can pull on your jersey and shoot hoops there too. The park offers four multi-sports courts, water features, skate park, dining facilities (including 800Pizza, Jelly Belly ice cream and Taqado) beach sports, canal walks and playgrounds.

Visitors to the artwork will also find a quote from the man himself: “Heroes come and go, but legends are forever.”

We couldn’t have put it better ourselves Kobe.

Images: Unsplash/Twitter