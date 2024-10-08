From rooftop pools to St Tropez icons, these are the hottest pool and beach spots in the city right now…

The glorious winter weather is here, and with it comes a string of new beach clubs and pools to enjoy sun-soaked days working on your tan. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly options, sleek adults-only rooftops, or haute hotspots plucked from the French Riviera, these are the best new pool and beach clubs in Dubai to book pronto.

Casa Amor

Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, Casa Amor is now bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers can enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing with a day on the sand. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar. Pure bliss.

Daily: Dhs600 with Dhs200 redeemable

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. @casaamordubai

Chinawhite Sky Pool

London’s storied Chinawhite night club has landed in Dubai as a lively and modern rooftop pool experience. Perched 13 floors up at the Radisson Resort on Palm West Beach, it brings both a pool club and alfresco restaurant to the city. The modern space is finished in sleek white, with pops of red, yellow and blue adding some vibrant colour to the rooftop spot. By day, this luxe poolside lounge is a more chilled experience, with laidback beats, crowd-pleasing poolside eats, and refreshing cocktails from the bar. Guests are invited to recline on sunbeds decorated in signature red, white and blue, or book themselves one of the VIP cabanas, accessible via a private entrance, and complete with private jacuzzis and bottle service. As day turns to night, guests are invited to see why Chinawhite is a long-standing stalwart on the UK clubbing scene, with renowned DJs, cutting edge light and sound systems, and only the best vibes.

Sunday to Thursday: Dhs200 fully redeemable

Friday to Saturday: Dhs500 fully redeemable

Chinawhite Sky Pool, Radisson Resort Palm Jumeirah, daily from 11am. @chinawhiteskypooldubai

Gigi Rigolatto

The first opening at J1 Beach has seen St Tropez hotspot Gigi Rigolatto open its doors. Featuring a lush, landscaped garden, inviting pool area, Bellini bar, and a boutique, it’s a chic space inspired by the Italian Dolce Vita and its French Riviera heritage that promises relaxed and refined days of tan-topping. There’s a handful of loungers available by the poolside, but much of the beach club experience is down on the shorefront. The famed Gigi Circus kids club will also open soon, making it the place to be for families.

Weekdays: Dhs300 non-redeemable

Weekends: Dhs400 non-redeemable

Gigi Rigolatto, J1 Beach, pool 10am to sunset, restaurant 12pm to 6pm and 8pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 558 2067 @gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai is the brand’s fifth global location, and it’s one of a dozen concepts at J1 Beach. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. Perch up in the high-octane ‘Jungle Room’ restaurant for modern Mexican dishes and signature mezcal cocktails; or snag a lounger on the beach and soak up the sun under the glittering disco ball.

Monday to Thursday: Dhs200 fully redeemable

Friday to Sunday: Dhs250 fully redeemable

Gitano, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, beach 11am to 7pm, restaurant 12pm to 1am weekdays and 12pm to 3am weekends. @gitano.dubai

La Cantine Beach

Taking the spot formerly occupied by Cove Beach, between the Banyan Tree and Delano hotels, is La Cantine Beach. Offering a sporty and chic aesthetic, fabulous features that set it apart from Dubai’s typical beach club scene include a chic baby blue tennis court, and an outdoor gym deck where guests can work up a sweat on the beach. There’s a duo of swimming pools – one family friendly the other adults-only, a beautifully breezy restaurant which opens out onto the adults-only pool, and a rustic-luxe beach bar that services the loungers on the sand. Wherever you perch up, you can look forward to dining on La Cantine’s signature French-Mediterranean fare.

Monday to Friday: Dhs200 non-redeemable

Saturday and Sunday: Dhs250 non redeemable

La Cantine Beach, Delano Dubai, Bluewaters, daily 10am to sunset pool, 10am to 12am restaurant. @lacantinebeachdubai

O Beach

One of Ibiza’s biggest and most famous beach clubs, O Beach, has landed in Dubai, bringing with it its array of weekly pool parties that have made it one of Ibiza’s most renowned addresses. Set along the beachfront of Dubai’s Habtoor Grand hotel on JBR, O Beach occupies the space that was once Andreea’s, although you wouldn’t know it. The space has been transformed and at the beating heart is O Beach’s signature pool, dotted with in-water pool beds, flanked by a collection of VIP areas and even cabanas with their own private jacuzzi’s. Down on the beach, plush loungers offer views of Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, and there’s also a sunset beach bar and a grand DJ booth. Whatever day you go, there’s a weekly rotation of DJs, and events happening, and their legendary displays of entertainment as the sun set are an unmissable part of the action.

Daily: Dhs100 general entry

O Beach Dubai, Dubai Marina Beachfront, daily 11am to 12am. @obeachdubai / obeachdubai.com

Playa Pacha

Playa Pacha, builds on the rich musical dynasty of its Ibizan sister – set here across a dazzling private pool and beach complex. It’s a playground for sun-bronzed revellers, a beachfront leisure treasure bathed in glitz, glamour and sparkling enamour. Having opened in March, it’s staying open all summer long, inviting Dubai residents to enjoy fully redeemable pool passes while listening to sizzling tunes from the live DJs.

Daily: Dhs300 ladies, fully redeemable; Dhs500 gents, fully redeemable

Playa Pacha, FIVE LUXE JBR, daily 8am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @playapachadubai

Two Birds One Stone

The Sheraton Grand on Sheikh Zayed Road might not be your first thought for a chic pool day, but high up on this urban hotel’s 54th floor rooftop sits an Aussie-inspired pool venue, Two Birds One Stone. It draws inspiration from the lively beachfront cafés of Bondi in Sydney, Australia. As you relax, you’ll have the pool before you, plants around you, and sips served to your lounger. At the bright and breezy restaurant, you can enjoy a leisurely lunch, gorgeous sunset dinner, or perch up at the bar for drinks after dark. Or perch up on one of the loungers and enjoy a day spent dipping between the pool and the dappled shade of your lounger.

Monday to Friday: Dhs150 with Dhs100 redeemable

Two Birds One Stone, 54th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, pool 7am to 7pm, bar 9am to 2am, restaurant 11am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 503 4444. @twobirdsonestonedxb