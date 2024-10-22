Yes, the name does come from the phrase ‘kill two birds with one stone’…

Love to soak in the sun? You’ll find an unending supply of rays during the day at the Australian-inspired venue Two Birds One Stone at Sheraton Grand Hotel Dubai.

Perched on the 54th floor of the hotel, you’ll have no obstructions standing between you and the sun, except maybe your boho chic umbrella. It draws inspiration from the lively beachfront cafés of Bondi in Sydney, Australia. As you relax, you’ll have the pool before you, plants around you, and sips served to your lounger.

But it’s so much more than just a rooftop pool venue. The upscale casual neighbourhood destination is a versatile concept, a spot you can visit even after sundown. At its restaurant, you can take in a leisurely lunch, enjoy a sunset dinner with drinks, or enjoy the unique sips late into the night. In case you’re wondering, Hummingbird Hour (aka, happy hour) runs from 5pm to 7pm.

With a venue over 50 stories high, you’ll be treated to panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline from the restaurant. You’re sure to spot the Dubai World Trade Centre and Emirates Towers, but you will even spot the Burj Khalifa.

As for the menu, the cuisine celebrates the diversity of Australia’s clean and simple flavours. Highlights include beef kofta with feta, tomato and red pepper ragu, chargrilled kingfish with sofrito, and grass-fed rib eye with fries. You’ll soon also be able to enjoy breakfast here, too.

Want to relax with friends and catch up while enjoying the cool relaxed vibes? Tucked away in the corner, you’ll find the shisha lounge offering unique flavours. Or, you can chill by the cool bar at the entrance while sipping on a casual drink.

Two Birds One Stone, 54th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, pool 7am to 7pm, bar 9am to 2am, restaurant 11am to 10.30pm, Tel: (0)4 503 4444, @twobirdsonestonedxb marriott.com

