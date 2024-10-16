You’ve got to be a special type of person to even want to make it as a stand-up comedian…

It’s a gladiatorial occupation. Getting up on stage for your material, your soul, your delivery to be laid bare for the approval of a Colosseum crowd. And the path that led you to this theatre of thumbs up or down was not based on anything so romantic as, say, a blood-sworn oath of vengeance. Just your own selfless desire to bring a fragile and fleeting joy to a room full of strangers. If it goes well, sure, you’re a hero – fall, and you’re thrown to the lions. It makes you wonder, what sort of person would actively choose this?

Art director/copywriter-turned-comedian/podcast host, Saaniya Abbas is one of the most exciting talents on Dubai’s homegrown stand-up scene right now. A rising star frequently spotted at the UAE’s premier comedy nights, she also flexed her funny bones at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe Festival. This is what she had to say when we caught up with her last month…

Saaniya Abbas, live and uncut

Can you share some of your origin story?

My first visit to Dubai was in 1999 to see my favourite cousin. Fast forward to 2010, I had just won some graphic design competitions, and with the prize money, I treated myself to another holiday here. It was like seeing two different worlds – from a sandpit back in 1999 to the futuristic, almost alien-like world it is now. I decided I simply could not live anywhere else. After graduating, I only applied for jobs here. I wrote to over 600 places, got three responses, two interviews, and finally one offer that brought me here. That was 12.5 years ago and I’ve been working as an Art Director-Copywriter hybrid in Dubai’s advertising industry ever since.

Do you feel you were always destined to be on stage? Were you always the funny one in school?

I was far too introverted to be the funny one in school. My internal monologue was always hilarious (to me), but I kept it to myself. I first discovered my love for performing arts through acting. As a shy and awkward kid, pretending to be someone else gave me a sense of relief. The stage quickly became my safe space. I did a lot of musical theatre in school, and I found joy in expressing my humour through writing – I even wrote some plays. Singing, dancing, and performing allowed me to express all the things I couldn’t in everyday life.

How did your first stand-up gig go? Were you nervous, do you still get nervous before shows?

My first gig in a bar was nerve-wracking! My heart was pounding so loudly I wondered if the audience could hear it too. I got some laughs, and it wasn’t a disaster, but the whole time I just wanted to run off stage. Unlike acting, I didn’t get to hide behind a scripted character this time – I had to be myself and that made me feel incredibly vulnerable. Now, I do not get nervous before shows – I feel excitement. I’m confident in my material and my ability to make people laugh. I get a lot of joy from doing that.

How would you describe your stand-up style? And how do you feel it has evolved through your career?

I started off joking about my childhood, especially my mother, who’s quite the character. But a lot of my early material felt generic like anyone could tell those jokes—it wasn’t very personal. Then, about six months into my comedy career, I went through a divorce. It was a very difficult thing to go through. Writing about it became my way of coping, and strangely, those jokes got the biggest laughs I’d ever heard. That was the moment I truly felt like a comedian for the first time. It took time to find my voice, and it’s still evolving, but I now have a clearer sense of who I am. I’ve learned how to turn my pain into funny stories, and by making people laugh, I transform that pain into joy.

Do you have any pre-show rituals?

I like to do a silly little dance. It loosens me up.

Are there any jokes you’ve written that didn’t work well with the audience but you still love anyway?

I had a joke about how a pigeon tried to murder me – based on a true story obviously. Nobody laughed, but I still crack up every time I think about it. I haven’t forgiven the pigeons though.

Who are some of your comedy heroes? Who are your non-comedy heroes?

Vir Das, Ricky Gervais, Andrew Schulz and Michael Macintyre are probably my favourites. My non-comedy heroes are my parents.

Other than stand-up, what things bring you joy?

My dog Eleanor brings me a lot of joy. I also often sit on my keyboard and play songs at home by myself. Sometimes I’ll record them, but more often than not, they’re just for me. It can be a cathartic experience.

What particular aspects of the UAE make it an interesting place to ‘do comedy’ or nurture aspiring comedians?

The beauty of the UAE is that it’s such a young country, and everyone involved in the arts right now is actively shaping its cultural landscape—which is an incredible honour to be part of. In more saturated markets like NYC or London, it’s tough for new comedians to secure stage time in quality shows. But here, because the comedy scene is still growing, I was able to get a lot of stage time as a newcomer. That gave me the chance to develop quickly and find my voice through the sheer amount of experience I gained in a short period of time.

What’s the weirdest inspiration you’ve ever had for ‘a bit’?

I had a colonoscopy last month, and as I was glaring up at the sky, wondering, “Why me?!” the jokes started coming. And just like that, I had my answer. It’s probably one of my favourite bits I’ve ever written.

How important is audience energy in the delivery of your set?

The audience can truly make or break a show. It’s a symbiotic relationship— they feed off the comedian’s energy, and the comedian feeds off theirs. I’ve absolutely killed with the exact same set in front of an engaged audience, but received a lukewarm response elsewhere simply because the audience wasn’t giving that energy back. Their vibe is everything.

What would you call your first Netflix special?

‘Cat’s out the Bag’

Can you tell us the core requirements for being a ‘cutie’?

It’s very easy to be a cutie: be wholesome, kind, and loving toward others and yourself. The key is to just not be a jerk. That’s it. Jerks are anti-cuties.

What’s next for Saaniya?

I just finished a tour in the UK this summer and I’ll be doing my next tour in India in December. 2025 will be a busy one as I’m planning my Australia tour and 2nd USA tour. I still have a full time day job so I have no idea how. Wish me luck!

