From brunch with pool and beach access, to spreads of Asian flavours backdropped by the mangroves…

If you’re keen to enjoy brunch in the Northern Emirates, there are weekend feasts available at restaurants across Ras Al Khaimah, Ajman and Sharjah.

Here are six brilliant weekend brunches in the Northern Emirates.

Saturday

The Cove Rotana Resort

Delight in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine against the backdrop of the Arabian Gulf at Basilico Mediterranean restaurant at The Cove Rotana Resort. This is casual dining with a warm ambience. Think brown-brick arches, rich wooden furnishings, a vibrant open kitchen, and live cooking stations. Brunch packages also include pool and beach access, so diners can make a day of it.

The Cove Rotana Resort, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs210 soft, Dhs290 house. Tel: (0)7 206 6000. @thecoverotanaresort

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island

Get your free-flowing weekend cheer in a family-friendly ambience every Saturday from 1pm to 4pm at Boons restaurant. International buffet selection, kids buffet and outdoor play area, live band, plus beach and pool access. Head to the after-party at NEO Sky Bar with five drinks from 4pm to 7pm for Dhs125 per person.

Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs225 soft, Dhs325 house, half-price children six to 12, under-sixes free. Tel: (0)7 246 0000. @movenpickalmarjan

Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre

Saturday evenings are Desi Buffet Nights at this family-friendly hotel, where a journey through Indian cuisine awaits. From aromatic biryanis to mouthwatering curries, kebabs and delectable desserts, the buffet has something for everyone. And at just Dh70, it’s a snip.

Novotel Sharjah Expo Centre, Sat, 7pm to 10.30pm, Dhs70. Tel: (0)6 599 0500. @novotel_sharjah_expo_centre

ULA

Head to the beach of Ula Ras Al Khaimah for the glamourous Boho Brunch. Soulful and bringing with it the much-loved sounds of those laid-back Ibiza days, indulge in a superb sharing menu, accompanied by unlimited wines and crafted cocktails for Dhs300 per person.

Ula, Movenpick Resort Al Marjan Island, Sat, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs300 house. Tel: (0)7 246 0199. ularasalkhaimah.com

Sunday

Anantara Mina Al Arab

Taking you on a flavour-filled journey down the Mekong River path from the Tibetan Plateau to Southeast Asia, is the Sunday brunch at Mekong. Overlooking the serene mangroves, enjoy a sharing-style brunch served to table, designed to round out the weekend in style.

Anantara Mina Al Arab, Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs250 soft, Dhs375 house, Dhs125 children aged six to 12, under sixes free. Tel: (0)7 204 2222. anantara.com

Fairmont Ajman

Enjoy a gorgeous afternoon in the sun at relaxed poolside spot, Salt and Sea Beach Club at Fairmont Ajman. The weekend brunch runs on Saturdays and Sundays, and as well as a delectable set menu of sharing plates, you’ll get four hours of free-flowing food and drink, plus pool and beach access.