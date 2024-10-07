The spinoff of Emily in Paris: Alfie in Dubai…

The new season of Emily in Paris dropped not that long ago – September 12, and the exploits of Emily in French country are fresh in our minds.

While many of us are wondering which magical visa Emily applied for in which mythical embassy that keeps on giving and never runs out (cries in weak passport), but the matter at hand is that Alfie is in Dubai.

Playing one of two main men keeping Emily’s love life eternally entertaining for the viewers, British heartthrob Lucien Laviscount was spotted out and about in the city, wining and dining at nightlife experience Raspoutine Dubai.

Images have emerged of the actor at the restaurant with some friends and seemingly having a good time. The star was seen sporting a black, pajama-esque set by Dolce & Gabbana – loungewear is the new high fashion, impossibly chic if styled well. Paired with minimal jewellery, he looked every bit the star he is.

The new season…

In the latest installment of the hit Netflix series, Emily’s love life goes truly and well to shambles. She breaks up with Alfie and hits a rough patch with Gabriel, owing to issues with communication and his past history with Camille.

Soon, a new character makes an entry – hinting at a redemption and a new shot at love – a dashing Italian businessman with the potential to charm her. This new development is also pointing towards a massive change in her work life – perhaps an Emily in Italy?

Emily in Paris has been renewed for a fifth season, and the word is out that the fashionista and social media star will be swapping the city of love for Rome. We wait and watch what new adventures will this move bring, including her relationship with the Italian businessman.

@its_lucien

Images: Supplied/Socials