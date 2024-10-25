Enjoy the best of Singaporean Malay cuisine at Harummanis…

Chef Akmal Anuar’s tribute to Singaporean Malay cuisine is making its international debut and landing straight into Dubai. Harummanis is coming to Dubai very soon, testing international waters for the first time ever and bringing the flavours of his childhood to his chosen hometown.

While there isn’t much in terms of options for Singaporean Malay cuisine in Dubai, this restaurant is a deeply endearing tribute to Chef Akmal’s roots and reflects a story of home and hardwork. This was the name his mother had chosen for their family’s 32-year-old nasi padang hawker stall in Teck Whye, Singapore.

The name Harummanis is inspired by the fragrant Harumanis mango, an integral part of Malay culture and also of Akmal’s humble beginnings that have shaped his culinary journey. Now this legacy will come to Dubai, hoping to inspire others the way it inspired him.

Tapping into the days of him helping his family at their hawker stall, an experience that ignited his love for food and shaped his cooking in the rich world of Singaporean cooking, Harummanis will be marrying the traditions with a platform to showcase Singaporean Malay cuisine to an international audience. The restaurant’s tagline, “The Food of Singapore Malays,” is drawn from a book written by Akmal’s uncle, Khir Johari, a renowned food historian and academic giant.

You might also like Vietnamese Foodies to open ninth Dubai location in DIFC

What’s On the menu?

The menu at Harummanis fuses traditional dishes with a modern twist while still honouring their roots. Highlights include the beef cheeks rendang, slow-cooked in coconut stew and ketoprak, an Indonesian salad reimagined with Japanese sesame sauce and kombu in place of the traditional peanut dressing.

For the seafood lovers, there is the smoky udang galah, featuring Australian jumbo prawns grilled with curry leaves and peppercorns. A special touch comes from Akmal’s mother, Raja Paridah whose sambal and seasonings are featured in several key dishes to make them as authentic as posisble.

Set to launch at the end of this year, in December, Harummanis will be located on Al Wasl Road in Jumeirah, Dubai. We can’t wait!

Harummanis, coming Dec 2024, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah, @harummanis.51

Images: Supplied