*Cue The Imperial March theme song*

Music. It can make or break a scene. Picture, if you will, a scene from Jaws, but instead of John Williams’ soundtrack you have something from the It’s a Small World After All ride from Disneyland. Doesn’t work, does it? Okay, that example might seem extreme. But it showcases how important a music score can alter your brain chemistry when it comes to a film.

But why are we talking about film scores? Because the Imperial Orchestra are returning to Dubai to the Coca-Cola Arena. The performance last year at the arena was a huge success and for those of you who missed it, you can get your tickets to see Cinema Medley 2. They will be performing on Tuesday, December 10, 2024.

Ticket prices start from Dhs195 and are now available at coca-cola-arena.com

The modern-day symphony orchestra from St Petersburg blend together the magic of music and cinema and on the night, expect soundtracks from iconic films and TV shows of the 20th and 21st centuries.

If you checked it off your list last year, we just want to tell you that the performance this year will be an even grander production. A larger symphony orchestra and choir of 120 musicians will be performing under the guidance of conductor Lev Dunaev, and it’s all elevated by cutting-edge technology – the type that truly brings the show to life.

The musical masterpieces you will hear are composed by some of the legends including Hans Zimmer, John Williams, Howard Shore, David Arnold, and Steve Jablonsky.

Expect to hear unforgettable scores from Oppenheimer, Stranger Things, The Mandalorian, The Avengers, Lord of the Rings, Transformers, The Last Samurai, Titanic, James Bond, The Terminator, The Untouchables, and many more. A highlight will be the orchestra’s exclusive symphonic suite arrangement of the Oppenheimer soundtrack.

We can’t wait to attend, and we’re sure the iconic tunes will stay stuck in our heads long after the final note.

Imperial Orchestra – Cinema Medley 2, Coca-Cola Arena, Citywalk, Dubai, Dec 10, tickets from Dhs195, Tel: (800) 223 388, coca-cola-arena.com

Images: Supplied by Coca-Cola Arena