Featuring a duo of culinary offerings, a stunning beach club, and a seaside lounge…

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In December, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia at J1 Beach in Jumeirah. The luxe new beach club, set to be the world’s largest, will unroll along 9,000 square metres at the new J1 Beach development.

Featuring a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge, Sirene by Gaia will transport guests to the hedonistic shores of Greece’s most iconic party islands. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

A range of cabanas and sun loungers will surround both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare will take centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming.

Visitors won’t want to miss sundowners at Sirene, where guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident and international DJs.

What’s the latest at J1 Beach?

J1 Beach, the new development that replaced La Mer South, will feature 13 unique and exciting restaurants and beach clubs. Already open is St Tropez hotspot, Gigi Rigolatto, with outposts of internationally renowned venues including Baoli, Gitano and African Queen set to follow next month.

Homegrown concepts including La Baia by the Beach and Chouchou will follow in November, before Sirene by Gaia makes its exciting debut in December.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening December. @sirene_dxb