Get ready to step into the new season with the addition of three swanky new beach clubs and ten licensed restaurants…

In December 2022, we broke the news that Dubai’s beloved La Mer South was to be completely demolished to make way for a dazzling new beach resort, J1 Beach. And we can now reveal that J1 Beach is officially set to launch in September 2024.

From a beach club by beloved Dubai restaurant Gaia and renowned Gigi from St Tropez to a Michelin-Star restaurant and French beach house member’s club, J1 Beach is looking to be nothing short of a foodie and sun-seekers haven.

Meet the 13 exciting new concepts coming to J1 Beach:

African Queen

Exotic fine dining restaurant African Queen is opening its first outpost outside of Europe at J1 Beach. From the French Riviera, the cult-followed restaurant is inspired by French culture and African flavours. Guests can expect Chef Paludetto’s signature Mediterranean dishes, from truffle pizza cooked over a wood fire to traditional niçoise with tuna, as well as exotic cocktails in a casual atmosphere.

Almayass by the Sea

This family-run Armenian-Lebanese restaurant will transport guests back to 1966 Beirut with its seafood menu filled with mezze-style dishes, fresh ingredients, and fusion of flavours. Started in Beirut, it will be the brand’s second outpost in the UAE, currently open at The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi which was awarded a Michelin Bib-Gourmand.

Bâoli

A fusion of the vibrant spirit of South East Asia and the refined ambience of the French Riviera, Bâoli Dubai will be a day-to-night destination, operated by Dubai industry heavyweights, Sunset Hospitality. By day, expect a more chilled ambience for tan topping and luxurious relaxation. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Bâoli welcomes guests for sundowners at one of the multiple bars or VIP lounges. Dining can be done at either the indoor restaurant – filled with lush, tropical interiors – or on the airy outdoor terrace backdropped by the Arabian Gulf. On the menu, expect French and Mediterranean flavours fused with East Asian techniques, so a bit of everything to please the global Dubai palate.

@baoli.dubai

Chouchou

Chouchou is described as the ‘first exclusive French beach house member’s club for Dubai’s avant-gardists and leaders’. Guests can tuck into delicious French dishes while listening to live artist performances and watching the sunset in a relaxing atmosphere. Bon appetit!

@chouchou.dubai

Gigi Rigolatto

From the chic shores of St Tropez comes Gigi Rigolatto, landing at J1 Beach this September. A collaboration between concept creators Paris Society and Dubai’s very own Rikas Group, the 5,000 square metre beach club will feature an inviting pool and private beach, Mediterranean garden, two terraces, indoor restaurant, a Bellini bar, a pétanque court, kids’ circus and a charming concept store selling highly curated items. Bringing the sun-drenched shores of St Tropez to the glittering city of Dubai, this all-encompassing space for long, leisurely days and unforgettable evenings by the beach.

@gigi_beach_dubai

Gitano

Born in Tulum, Gitano – which means Spanish for gypsy – is a bohemian concept designed for the free-spirited. Its rustic-luxe aesthetic is found at its beach and jungle locations in Tulum, as well as a restaurant in Miami and a pop-up that comes to New York’s Govenor’s Island each summer. Gitano Dubai will be the brand’s fifth global location. A tropical aesthetic with a glamorous touch, verdant plants and trees will surround wooden tables, all of which will fall under the twinkling of disco balls and the bright neon pink Gitano logo. On the menu, signature mezcal cocktails and a modern Mexican menu await.

@gitano.dubai

Kaimana

For top notch food and cocktails by the sea, look no further than Kaimana. Meaning ‘spirit of the ocean’ in Polynesian, Kaimana will serve up a tropical Asian/Polynesian inspired menu, inventive cocktails, and an immersive beachfront experience.

@kaimanabeachdubai

La Baia

For a refined Italian dining experience, say ciao to La Baia. Inspired by the charming Amalfi Coast, guests can choose to sit either inside the restaurant or on the beach, and indulge in a selection of coastal favourites, paired with Italian wines and cocktails. Now that’s la dolce vita…

@labaia.dubai

LÚNICO

Vibey Spanish-Mediterranean restaurant LÚNICO will have you dancing all night long. Get ready to try traditional yet innovative dishes, eyebrow-raising cocktails, and vibrant toe-tapping beats. You’ll never want to leave…

@lunico_ae

Mūn

Bringing an air of otherworldly elegance and sophistication to the shores of Dubai, Mūn will be a secluded beach-garden oasis providing guests a lush sanctuary to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. On the menu? Mūn will serve up sharing-style dishes inspired by Asia’s specialty flavours.

@mun_restaurant_dubai

Ninive Beach

A seaside iteration of Dubai’s beloved Middle Eastern concept, Ninive, will further add to the culinary line-up at J1 Beach. While we don’t know much about Ninive Beach yet, we do know it will offer refreshed interpretations of its gorgeous Arabian-inspired fare and striking design at the new location. We can’t wait.

@ninivebeachdubai

Sakhalin

Opening its third outpost in J1 Beach later this year, Sakhalin is a Michelin-Star awarded restaurant from Moscow. The restaurant is renowned for its unique Mediterranean and Asian recipes using both local and Far Eastern products to create a memorable dining experience.

@sakhalin.dubai

Sirene Beach by Gaia

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. In September, the creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene by Gaia. Set over 9,000 square metres, the spot will feature a duo of restaurants, up to 400 sun loungers dotted across the pool and beach, and a stunning seaside lounge. For sun-soaked soirees by day, stunning sundowners, and dazzling dinners after dark, it’s set to be a next-level day-to-night destination.

@sirenebygaia

UKU

A new offering awaits evening guests at the second restaurant housed within Sirene by Gaia, UKU. Self-described as a contemporary West African dining concept, it’s set to be a vibrant fusion of bold interiors, artworks and flavours that pays homage to chef Izu’s African heritage. Meaning ‘three’ in the Igbo language, UKU will centre around iconic Nigerian ingredients, providing the base for a rich, aromatic menu.

For more information, visit j1beach.com

Images: Supplied