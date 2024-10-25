A new chapter for one of Dubai’s best-loved beach clubs…

There are certain names on Dubai’s leisure scene that are just sacrosanct. Immovable icons that have earned their prestigious reputation through a consistent commitment to rolling out the red carpet of hospitality excellence to all of their guests. And you’d find few who’d argue against including recent What’s On Nightlife Award-winners, DRIFT Dubai in that category.

But even legends need to freshen things up every now and again. Personal growth is a love language.

There was no brat summer for DRIFT. The team there were hard at work, carving out an experiential triumvirate – what was once the blueprint for Dubai beach clubs is now so much more.

Three is the magic number

The perennially popular pool remains of course, but the restaurant has gone under the artist’s scalpel for an extensive reimagining. Its unabashedly French menu has been given a glow up too (get the steak frites, it’s a violent gauntlet slap to the city’s best steakhouses) and warrants a visit whether or not you’ve brought your swimmers.

But the most exciting element of the transformation, the final leg of the top-tier tripod is undoubtedly Drift Sea Lounge. A completely new DRIFT concept, that takes the venue from one of the best days out in Dubai to one of the best days and nights out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

DRIFTing on the water

The shaded alfresco soirée spot sits at the end of the property, muscling into amber sands and offering an audacity-assured view of candy-coloured sunsets, open until 1am daily. The whole venture positively vibrates with Provencal candour, it’s a little drop of St. Trop without the need for a business class red eye into Nice.

Its bones are bleached, an elegant majlis of white anchored by a statement craft-cocktail-concocting central bar. This is the seat of the Drifting Falcon, an exclusive art piece by Polina Pivchenko.

What’s On the menu?

Stand-out signatures on the menu include a seductively citrussy seabass ceviche with smoked apple; an extravagant seared duck with foie gras scallops; and the soul-feeding tender wagyu beef served with a bearnaise-inspired tarragon aioli. And because this is DRIFT, you’ll also be able to find a deliciously bougie range of fine caviar and premium oysters.

aDRIFT on bliss

If you want to road test the new addition to the DRIFT team, they have some amazing weekly promotions that invite a casual exploration of the vibe and menu.

Bisous Bisous Ladies Night at DRIFT Sea Lounge (from November 5)

Every Tuesday, 7pm to 10pm. A Dubai institution pays homage to another Dubai institution, the ladies’ night. DRIFT Sea Lounge’s version offers two distinct tiers (starting at Dhs150), both with bubbles and wine naturally – but the premium package (Dhs150) comes with two starters and a dessert.

Riviera Night (from November 15)

The lounge’s night brunch happens every Friday from 8pm to 11pm. You’ll be able to secure a soft package for just Dhs295, house at Dhs395 and a premium (including bubbles) option for Dhs595.

Vesperal Hour (from October 28)

Your new favourite aperitivo spot. Drift Sea Lounge will be pouring sophisticated mixology from Dhs45 every day, between 5pm to 7pm.

DRIFT, One&Only Royal Mirage, open until 1am. @driftbeachdubai

Images: Provided