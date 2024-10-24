Introducing the class of ’24…

Dubai is now firmly regarded as one of the greatest places to party. But it’s easy to forget the hard work that goes on behind the scenes to make it all happen. Which is why, every year, What’s On recognises the faces and places that make the city come alive in the What’s On Nightlife Awards.

This year’s winners were revealed at the What’s On Nightlife Awards ceremony on Wednesday October 23 at the iconic Zero Gravity, at a night of unbridled beachfront glamour, celebrating the very best of Dubai’s outstanding nightlife scene.

You can see all of this year’s nominees right here.

Across 27 categories, the awards recognised the best spots for everything from rooftop drinks or sundowners, to must-visit super clubs, dazzling dinner and a show venues, and the very best ladies’ nights. The first five categories: Best Ladies’ Day, Best Ladies’ night, Best Band, Best DJ, Best Promoter Night, were decided by public vote, while the remaining 22 awards were crowned by the expert editorial team.

Without further ado, raise your glass to this year’s winners…

BEST LADIES’ DAY

Winner: Be Beach

This is the newest bigwig in town. With the strong nightlife background of Addmind Hospitality, you might expect thudding beats and a rowdy crowd, but there’s something rather laidback luxe about Be Beach. And the Wednesday ladies’ day, where packages of bottomless drinks, a lunch platter and seating, start from Dhs180 – it’s really a mid-week girls’ day out you won’t want to miss.

@bebeachdxb

Highly Commended: Dollhouse DAY:CLB at BCH:CLB

BCH:CLB’s ladies’ day has been making quite the noise since it launched, and so has the beach club itself. BCH:CLB is a day-to-night experience of Mediterranean eats, global beats, and seriously ‘Gram worthy decor. The Friday ladies’ day, powered by Candypants, is the place to be to wind into the weekend.

@bchclbdxb

Highly Commended: Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is famed for fantastic poolside brunches, beautiful views and a legacy like no other. One of Dubai’s most longstanding pool and beach clubs has a restaurant, garden and lounge with an expansive a la carte menu that serves all day, inside and outside. Head here for ladies’ day on a Tuesday, and expect free entry and a welcome drink.

@zerogravitydubai

BEST LADIES’ NIGHT

Winner: Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Dubai Downtown

Having taken the original concept from JLT but revamped it to create a new, bright and chic experience, Couqley French Brasserie in Pullman Dubai Downtown is the more sophisticated sister of the former, but just as good and with an irresistible ladies’ night deal. On Thursdays, you get a choice of main course with three hours of free-flowing drinks.

@couqleyuae

Highly Commended: The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR

All the lovely ladies probably know about the legendary Ladies’ Night at The Maine Oyster Bar and Grill. One of the most famous spots in JBR, this seaside brasserie serves raw and seafood-focused plates with classic steakhouse fare, with ladies enjoying free-flowing drinks every Wednesday at the bar during the famed ‘Clam Jam’ party.

@themainedxb

Highly Commended: SOON

SOON is the unexpected, underground hero of this category with a pumping, affordable ladies’ night that brings the party. On Tuesdays, that means you don’t pay a Dirham for two hours of unlimited drinks. Everything here is uber cool and you’ll find it packed with the lovely ladies as they have the best time ever. Head over to do the same.

@soondxb

BEST BAND

Winner: Billu and the Brownies

Winners of the Jack Daniel’s Battle of the Bands 2023, this electrifying group is the rightful winner of this category. Performers of the highest order and filled with incredible rocker energy that is sure to keep you on your feet throughout the set, they’re making waves in the local music scene with originals and covers. This is as authentic as it gets.

@billuandthebrownies

Highly Commended: 4TheMusic

This mainstay of the Dubai live music scene originally hails from South Africa and has built a loyal and passionate fanbase in the city. Spicing up nights around the region, with their mastery over melodies and pitch-perfect performances.

@4themusicband

Highly Commended: Big Mouth

This trio calls itself ‘Dubai’s ultimate party act’, offering unique takes on popular covers along with a few riff-riding gems of their own. They play regularly in bars across the city and know exactly how to get a UAE crowd going.

@bigmouth.music

BEST DJ

Winner: Drew Moreland

The spin-master behind some of your favourite beach days and ladies’ nights, Drew Moreland is a firm favourite on Dubai’s party scene. As well as providing the tracks to days and nights out at Soho Garden, Canary Club and Candypants’ Brunch at Akira Back, he brings the beats to his own resident ladies’ day at FIVE LUXE, new for this season.

@drewmorelanddj

Highly Commended: 1Takennandos

As well as residencies around the region, Steve Nyash – who spins by the name 1Takennandos – has brought his high-energy sets to renowned events including Untold and Sole DXB over the last 12 months. He’s also founded Green Room, an underground partying experience that pops-up at locations including speakeasy bar Moonshine and 25hours Hotel.

@1takennandos

Highly Commended: Karno

A London-born DJ known for bringing the beats to some of Dubai’s most unforgettable party spots, you’ll find Karno on the decks at all your favourite nights out. His residencies include beach clubs Be Beach and Nikki Beach, as well as brunches at Iris and Bar du Port.

@thomaskarnodj

BEST PROMOTER NIGHT

Winner: Plus44 at Blu Dubai

+44 Sundays at Blu Dubai are bringing some of the best artists to town right now, and a party and a half you don’t want to miss. Blu is already a hotspot for the party-goers, and this promoter night is just the cherry on top of their nightlife offerings.

@clubbludubai

Highly Commended: Bodega by House of Yanos

Looking for groove-central? Bodega by House of Yanos is where it’s at. With a steller line-up of DJs and acts, and Afrobeats music for days, this is one night you don’t want to miss. It’s always packed, it’s always pumping, and you’re always welcome to this place that is not real.

@bodegabyhoy

Highly Commended: Off The Record

Off The Record brings the sweet, sweet party energy to Dubai weekends, where a good time and a great crowd are guaranteed. The music is a mix of everything that’s trending and should be, and make no mistake, it’s always packed.

@offtherecord.dxb

BEST BEACH CLUB

Winner: Verde Beach

A sun-drenched playground where guests can dine, drink, dance and soak up the festive ambience, Verde Beach is without a single sunscreen squirt of doubt, one of Dubai’s most luxurious beach clubs.

@verdebeachdubai

Highly Commended: Kyma

Kyma Beach is everyone’s favourite Greek hotspot and beach club on the picturesque Palm West Beach, with resident DJs Benda Haloy, Rhum G, and A.Kala, who keep the energy alive throughout the day and the perfect spot to soak up the sun, enjoy top-tier music, and create lasting memories

@kymabeachdubai

Highly Commended: Nikki Beach Dubai

One of Dubai’s most legendary beach clubs, Nikki Beach Dubai has become a staple in Dubai’s beach club scene over the years. It is famed for its extravagant themed events, consistently sold-out ladies’ days, al fresco rosé-pumped brunches, and mood-elevating soundtrack,

@nikkibeachdubai

BEST BEACH BAR

Winner: February 30

For the third year in a row, February 30 takes the top spot for Dubai’s best beach bar. Situated on Palm West Beach, the Beirut-born beach bar has become a beloved destination for beachgoers and the ultimate day-to-night hotspot. Laid-back beach days come with the added benefit of being pet-friendly, while sundowners in the lounge are served up against the backdrop of tropical house beats.

@february30dubai

Highly Commended: Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage

Jetty Lounge is one of the oldest and best beach bar sundowner spots in Dubai. Known for Mediterranean bites, chic cocktails and an all-around classy vibe, you’ll approach the beach spot through lush greenery, taking you through the One&Only Royal Mirage resort.

@jettylounge

Highly Commended: Ula

Ula has a chic Mediterranean aesthetic, and as well as a restaurant, pool and loungers, there’s a beautiful beach bar where you can relax and enjoy the sunset with a drink in hand. There’s a whole roster of deals to enjoy, from ladies’ nights to beachside breakfasts, and the kind of design that deserves to be photographed.

@uladxb

BEST POOL DAY

Winner: Drift Beach Dubai

Luxe Dubai beach club, Drift Beach Dubai is the ultimate spot for a lavish pool day. With stunning design and top service, it’s one of the more premium pools in the city and one award-winning beachfront destination we’re sure everyone is going to this season.

@driftbeachdubai

Highly Commended: Terra Solis Dubai

Epic nightlife destination Terra Solis has a super-sized swimming pool where visitors can enjoy a vibrant but relaxing setting with some of the finest resident DJ’s of Tomorrowland. The pool features cabanas and sun loungers, and an eye catching bar with a range of drinks and cocktails.

@terrasolisdubai

Highly Commended: ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort

For a seriously wow-worthy pool day in Dubai, book a cabana at Address Beach Resort. The sun loungers are reserved for in-house guests only, so to access this world record-breaking rooftop pool -home to some of the best views of Dubai – you’ll need to book a cabana.

@addressbeachresort

BEST QUIZ NIGHT

Winner: The Coterie

Quiz and Chips takes over The Coterie every Friday night for some raucous fun and brainbox-testing rounds. There’s interactive games, trivia, and plenty of prizes to be won, plus a pint and fish and chips is Dhs95. Stick around afterwards as the live DJ takes you dancing into the weekend.

@the.coterie.group

Highly Commended: The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai

This Downtown gastro pub offers an array of midweek activities, with a pub quiz being held each Monday – the perfect brain-flexing way to kick off the week.

@theeloquentelephant

Highly Commended: Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club

This is one of the longest-running quiz nights in Dubai. It takes place every Monday from 7.30pm at Spike Bar in Emirates Golf Club and is hosted by Steve Johnson.

dubaigolf.com

BEST PUB

Winner: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE JVC

With plenty of sports bars and pubs around Dubai, Goose Island Tap House takes the cake. The gastropub offers up incredible craft beers, an extensive and delicious food menu, as well as serving as a fantastic place to gather some mates and watch your favourite sports on the big screens. Star Pub energy in abundance.

@gooseislanddxb

Highly Commended: McGettigan’s, JLT

From lively brunches to live music acts, and comedy shows to quiz nights, McGettigan’s in JLT is a genuine Dubai institution, delivering laid-back vibes, wallet-friendly deals and guaranteed top-tier craic.

@mcgettigansjlt

Highly Commended: Reform Social & Grill

Reform Social & Grill is the lakeside venue that comes from pedigree London stock; offers refined rural charms and a crowd-pleasing gastro-pub menu. It’s got that authentic British pub charm here in Dubai.

@reformdubai

BEST SPORTS BAR

Winner: Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

An all-American bar, Claw BBQ prides itself on the come-as-you-are mentality. Complete with all your quintessential entertainment bar requirements, this Dubai-based bar comes inclusive of a bucking bronco, punching bags, beer pong, foosball and more at both of its locations in JBR and Hilton Palm Jumeirah.

@clawbbqthepalm

Highly Commended: Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

The sports-spectating great offers indoor and outdoor seating options, both dedicated to showcasing every kick, try, scrum, goal, wicket, smash, volley, offside pass, outside overtake, and dubious refereeing decision happening live and in the comfort of Bridgewater Tavern hospitality.

@bridgewatertavern

Highly Commended: garden on 8, Media One Hotel

Located on the eighth floor of Media One Hotel, garden on 8 is a fantastic terrace bar that serves up craft beers, and good food, and is the perfect place to catch any of your necessary sporting events. Don’t forget to head there for their daily happy hour that runs from 4pm to 8pm.

@gardenon8

BEST APERITIVO

Winner: La Petite Maison Dubai

A stalwart on the DIFC drinks scene, there’s no bad time to pull up and order a drink (especially a Tomatini) at the LPM bar, which has now become something of a Dubai icon. But through the week, their invitation to clock off early is Cinq a Sept, a two-hour window where seven signature cocktails and a selection of bites are served.

@lpmdubai

Highly Commended: Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm Dubai

Piatti by the Beach is a gorgeous Italian located inside Raffles the Palm, and here, every day calls for sundowners. You will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks and nibbles for their daily aperitivo by the beach as you watch the sun set.

@piattibythebeach

Highly Commended: Signor Sassi

Signor Sassi is a fabulous spot for summer sundowners, because the pretty garden complete with water fountain and beautiful botanicals is undercover – meaning you feel like you’re outside while still enjoying the benefits of full AC.

@signorsassidubai

BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT

Winner: Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

With a neutral colour scheme and simple, yet luxurious setting, Shimmers lets its unrivalled views (with vista pixels including the iconic Burj Al Arab) do the talking. Tuck into traditional Greek cuisine from the sun-dappled restaurant, set out under a white-washed canopy, or sit yourself on a bean bag on the beach.

@shimmersonthebeach

Highly Commended: The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

The Beach House at stunning Thai-inspired resort Anantara, The Palm, is a long-standing favourite for drinks by the beach. Sit out under the canopy with decking underfoot and huge fans blowing lazily overhead, or just bag yourself a seat right on the beach to watch a truly stunning sunset.

@anantaradubai

Highly Commended: Caña Beach

One of Dubai’s most popular beach bars, this dreamy seaside spot is perfect for sundowners, with picture-perfect Ain Dubai views, as you relax on the gorgeous golden beach and listen to the sounds of the gently lapping Arabian Gulf beyond.

@canabeach

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

Winner: SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm

This ultra-chic rooftop bar is the place to be these days. At SoBe, you can take advantage of what is now a Dubai-wide open secret, a deal that secures you limited sips and partying into the evening. The deal at SoBe is open to everyone, even if you haven’t been to the brunch.

@sobedubai

Highly Commended: CÉ LA VI

Soaring 220 meters above sea level, Ce La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftop haunts. The iconic venue features a sky bar, pool deck, lounge, restaurant, and unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa from the 54th floor of Address Sky View Hotel.

@celavidubai

Highly Commended: Luna Dubai, Four Seasons DIFC

Amongst the urban jungle of Gate Village, Luna Dubai is as beautiful Burj-facing bar with an expansive alfresco terrace. Under the starry night sky, head here for a sundowner before heading to one of DIFC’s many gourmet eateries.

@lunaskybar

BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT

Winner: Rare

Rare is a fine new addition to the dining scene of Dubai and has swiftly become the one new restaurant you absolutely need to visit in the city. Head over for a dinner date of your culinary dreams, complete with great drinks, amazing steak, the perfect ambiance and a romantic night out on town you’ll want to relive again and again.

@theraredxb

Highly Commended: Chez Wam

Chez Wam is helmed by renowned community chef Hadrien Villedieu. Named after the French slang for ‘chez moi’ meaning ‘at mine’, it’s divided between a cosy bar, intimate restaurant, and a chef’s table counter experience where guests will be able to watch the culinary masters at work.

@chezwamdubai

Highly Commended: The Maine Land Brasserie

The Maine Land Brasserie is a stalwart restaurant on the Dubai dining scene, with its best-in-class service and a la carte menu you could never tire of. This is the glamorous, grown-up iteration of The Maine, making this one of the best spots for a fun-filled dinner in the city.

@themainedxb

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

Winner: Billionaire

The master of theatrical extravaganza, Billionaire Dubai is once again awarded Best Dinner and a Show – and for good reason. Billionaire Dubai takes the gastronomy x performance art format to a new level with glamour, sophistication and dramatic flair. Sit back and enjoy the spectacular choreography, singing and acrobatics, all while you enjoying fine Italian cuisine with a Japanese twist.

@billionairedubaiofficial

Highly Commended: Aretha

Aretha is for foodies and music lovers who are looking for a restaurant with it all: good food, good drinks, and great music. Guests can immerse themselves in the exceptional live performances, paying homage to the “Golden Era of music”: the swinging sixties and soulful seventies, while enjoying delicious food and creative cocktails.

@arethadubai

Highly Commended: Dream Dubai

DREAM is the lavish late-night dinner and show concept at the base of Address Beach Resort in JBR. Throughout the night, expect to be entertained by an impressive line-up of singers, dancers, aerialists, acrobats, confounding feats of illusion and more, all against the backdrop of a delicious Mediterranean menu and stunning double-height stage.

@dreamdubaiofficial

BEST PARTY RESTAURANT

Winner: Miss Lily’s

In an unassuming location within the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Miss Lily’s has long been a favourite for a lively night out. Feast your way through Jamaican and Caribbean sharing plates during the early seating and as the night progresses prepare to be on your feet dancing to top tunes.

@misslilysdxb

Highly Commended: Opa

Opa is one of the most unique restaurants in Dubai, designed to transport you to charming Greek tavernas from the shores of the islands through its whitewashed decor with pops of sea blue and pretty pink bougainvillea. Your dining experience at this lively restaurant comes with pumping DJ sets, Zorba dancing and even plate smashing.

@opadubai

BEST SPEAKEASY BAR

Winner: Hush Hush at The Nice Guy

Tucked away behind a curtain inside The Nice Guy, which already elusive enough is the brand new concept – Hush Hush. This speakeasy is the newest edition to the Dubai scene. Ideal for a late night cap or the first destination in your DIFC crawl, open from 11pm, let’s keep this our little secret.

@thehushhushroom

Highly Commended: Bund at Shanghai Me

Stowed away inside Shanghai Me, we find ourselves at Bund Lounge. This is one of the secret bars where you see and be seen. Splash out at the venue with dark and enticing interiors. Elegance is everything at this swanky venue.

@bundlounge

Highly Commended: So Much Trouble at Papas

This secret is stashed away inside InterContinental Dubai Marina’s Italian trattoria, Papa’s. The mood – a peek inside Carrie Bradshaw’s dream closet. The merch – cult, pre-loved vintage and luxury designer fits from the assembled fashion houses including Romani, Hermes, Oceanus, and Chanel, is all up for sale.

@somuchtroubledubai

BEST COCKTAIL BAR

Winner: Mimi Kakushi

You’ve likely already tried Mimi Kakushi’s experimental Japanese cuisine, but that’s not the only reason to check out this stylish spot at Four Seasons Restaurant Village. An ode to 1920s Osaka, the dazzling interiors are befitting of the beautifully presented dishes, but what sets it apart is the menu of creative cocktails, all masterminded by Manja Stankovic, Mimi Kakushi’s Bar Manager. Blending music and cocktails, the Kikushi cocktail menu is a curated list of 13 sips, each paired with a different vinyl song to evoke different emotions.

@mimikakushi

Highly Commended: Amelia

Gothic grandeur oozes from every corner of Amelia Dubai, located within the grounds of Address Sky View. The cleverly arranged space comes complete with an organ DJ booth, a spiral staircase that leads to a separate dining room, and a magnificent clock that backs the bar.

@amelia.dubai

Highly Commended: Soul Kitchen

Arguably one of the coolest new additions to Dubai’s nightlife scene, Beirut-export Soul Kitchen opened its doors in Business Bay in 2023. Brought to us by Factory People, Soul Kitchen has music at its heart, as well as unique art pieces, exciting cocktails, and flavours inspired by the Lebanese Diaspora.

@soulkitchendxb

BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

Winner: Topgolf

If you’re looking for a convenient venue that tees you up with hands-on, gamified fun times as well as enjoying frosty pints and juicy burgers – Topgolf is the one for you. There have been many a night spent hitting the (golf)clubs and enjoying the vibes, between us here at team What’s On.

@topgolfdubai

Highly Commended: Goose Island Tap House, FIVE LUXE

Goose Island JBR, which faces onto The Walk, has an industrial feel similar to the original, with dark woods, beer barrels, and monochrome tiles along the walls. There’s high seating in the bar, as well as big leather booths for groups looking for a more meaty dining experience.

@gooseislandjbr

Highly Commended: [u]bk, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers

There is always a vibe at [u]bk. It’s incredibly family-friendly, with karaoke bars that provide mic-drop moments and a lovely terrace – you’ll always have a fun night out.

@ubkdubai

BEST CONCERT OR GIG

Winner: Soho Garden Festival presents X by Adriatique, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

A legendary duo who have been making waves in the electronic music world since 2008, X by Adriatique are known for hits including Home, Miracle and With You. The pair performed alongside a long list of incredible list of international acts including Echnonomist, Marino Canal and Deer Jade at this insane music festival celebrating the best of electronic music.

@sohogardenfestival

Highly Commended: Khalid at Coca-Cola Arena

This soulful crooner is on the top of his game right now, and one of the biggest names in modern music. His sold-out show at the Coca-Cola Arena was a night to remember, as he serenaded the crowd with R&B goodness for the ears in an unforgettable concert.

@cocacolaarena

Highly Commended: Martin Garrix at Atlantis, The Palm

One of the world’s best DJs and producers brought high-octane, electrifying energy to Atlantis, The Palm, complete with a next-level display of lights, lasers, pyrotechnics and mind-blowing effects.

@atlantisthepalm

BEST FESTIVAL

Winner: Defected, Soul Beach Dubai

Dubai Dance District teamed up with Defected Records and Soul Beach at JA The Resort for a first-of-its-kind Defected weekend last year that saw party people flock in their thousands to dance away the weekend with a warehouse rave, beach festival and pool party. Saturday’s headline set by Groove Armada and Sam Devine went down as one of the most unforgettable festivals of the year.

@dubaidancedistrict

Highly Commended: Untold, Expo City Dubai

Dubai’s first mega-festival did not disappoint, bringing some of the biggest DJs in the world to Expo City for four-days of music, dancing, mind-blowing visuals and show-stopping effects. Hitmakers including Armin Van Buuren, Ellie Goulding, G-Eazy, Tiesto and many more all brought the noise to Expo City Dubai for four unforgettable days of festival fun.

@untoldfestivaldubai

Highly Commended: Mixtape, Bla Bla Dubai

Dubai festivals aren’t just about the latest DJs. In fact, one of the surprise hits of the festival calendar in the last year was Mixtape, which took over the beach at Bla Bla Dubai for one-day of pure nineties and noughties nostalgia. With Vengaboys, Busted and Sugababes performing, it was a day of cheesy pop sing-alongs and all-star festival fever.

@blabladubai

BEST EVENING BRUNCH

Winner: Big Fat Greek Brunch by Secret Parties, Gallery 7/40

If a party brunch sounds like the best thing you could do on a weekend, then you need to head to Gallery 7/40, for their Big Fat Greek Brunch by Secret Parties is calling your name. The latest venture by Secret Parties, the unofficial party royalty brand, the brunch runs late with an afterparty until later.

@secretpartiesdxb

Highly Commended: BA-Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm

Friday and Saturday nights at BA! Boldy Asian are turning things up a notch with their evening brunch. With an array of drinks, a DJ bumping out your favourite 80s hits and an incredible list of yummy bites including crispy pork wontons, sticky ribs and more, you’re in for a sure good time.

@ba.boldlyasian

Highly Commended: STK Dubai JBR

Throughout the city, there are countless places to enjoy fine dining fused with an incredible party atmosphere. But it’s high-steaks, trend-setting STK that sits in pole position for late PM brunching. The American steakhouse-meets-party-place aims to bring the marina party animals – and foodies – to JBR’s Rixos Premium.

@stkdubaijbr

BEST PARTY BRUNCH

Winner: Iris

Iris is that one venue that has stood the test of time and will continue to do so with its live entertainment nights, incredible ladies’ night deals and iconic party brunch. Meydan’s ever-popular party spot has an unmissable brunch experience.

@irisdubai

Highly Commended: Eva Beach Restaurant

Eva Beach House is bringing a slice of Tulum’s boho-chic shores to the top of The Palm with a party brunch that goes hard. It’s always packed in here, and if you’re looking for a party vibe you don’t want to miss, this is the one.

@evabeachrestaurant

Highly Commended: Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

When it comes to brunching in Dubai, few places have stood the test of time as well as Wanderlust Brunch. The popular JW Marriott Marquis brunch is now bigger and better than ever, serving up a world of cuisine spread over seven live cooking stations, paired with top entertainment every Saturday.

@wanderlustbrunchdxb

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Ling Ling Ultra Lounge, Atlantis The Royal

Guests typically head to Ling Ling for drinks and dinner, then make their way to Ultra Lounge (open Thursday to Saturday) to the more sultry club where a regular rotation of resident and international DJs enthusiastically keep guests on their feet until the early hours.

@linglingdubai

Highly Commended: Be Beach

Another beach club that must be at the tippy top of your beach club list – this day-to-night beach spot opened its doors recently and has sky-rocketed into a fantastic venue that is always a vibe. A day-to-night beach club that is not technically a beach club, but will have you dancing on the sand until you can just feel the sun peaking up on the horizon once again.

@bebeachdxb

Highly Commended: Paradiso, FIVE LUXE

The Barcelona-born and now home in Dubai cocktail bar Paradiso has opened its doors at the brand new FIVE Luxe hotel. Expect stunning signature interiors paired with exquisitely crafted cocktails at the brand new outpost.

@paradisodubai

BAR OF THE YEAR

Winner: Surf Club

Quintessential Dubai nightlife experiences, nights at Surf Club feel akin to some of the best nights out on European beaches. IYKYK, a Sunday brunch, iconic beach club DJs and so much more – Surf Club will always deliver on vibes and a good night out on the sand.

@surfclubdubai

Highly Commended: Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Hidden behind a wall of records in the Pullman Hotel in Business Bay, Honeycomb Hi-Fi has quickly cemented itself as the place to see and be seen amongst Dubai’s most discerning nightlife devotees. A banging soundtrack, studied aesthetic, spectacularly executed food and cocktails – Honeycomb Hi-Fi has not one weak link in its thriving hive.

@honeycombhifi

Highly Commended: Iris

It’s become a fail-safe Dubai hotspot for amazing DJ sets, a brilliant party brunch and picture-perfect sundowners. The bar at Iris is well-known for being one of the best in town and dedicated to offering best-in-class mixology for their consistent hordes of a crowd.

@irisdubai

NIGHTCLUB OF THE YEAR

Winner: Sky2.0

SKY2.0 quite literally will always guarantee you a fantastic night out. With or without an artist, the club will be pumping with fun singalongs, hip-hop nights, the DJs on deck and the vibes will have you leaving feeling like you’ve lived your main character in a music video life.

@sky2.0dubai

Highly Commended: The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Another nightclub on the Palm and found inside FIVE Palm. The Penthouse is the perfect venue that transforms from late night lounge for a bite to eat to a nightclub that has the quintessential Dubai experience. Stellar views, incredible DJs and an all-around good vibe.

@thepenthousedubai

Highly Commended: Soho Garden, Meydan

A club inside a club, inside a club – Soho Garden Meydan is home to countless mini clubs. If you’re after afrobeats and urban music, Black is for you; if you’re more of a techno head, check out The Code and The Hive where the likes of Solomun, Camelphat and countless other DJs have performed.

@sohogardendxb