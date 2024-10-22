Whether you’re seeking weekend thrills or chills, Hatta Dome Park is an alfresco escape like no other and perfect for a quick nature fix this winter…

As the cooler months approach, there’s no better time to tick this must-try UAE winter bucket-list experience off. Set in the heart of Hatta Wadi Hub, Hatta Dome Park immerses guests in nature, combining rugged beauty with newly-upgraded domes, each featuring private pools. It’s an adventure by day and a starlit retreat by night, cementing this as the ultimate staycation for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

Location

Hatta, a mountainous enclave in Dubai, is located roughly a 90-minute drive from the city’s hustle and bustle. Once you arrive, the contrast is striking—the serene surroundings provide an intimate and immersive experience of the Hajar Mountains. Romantic yet family-friendly, Hatta Dome Park provides the perfect setting for both adventure and relaxation.

Look and feel

While the breathtaking scenery steals the show, Hatta Dome Park seamlessly infuses luxury and convenience into its rugged surroundings. With unobstructed views of the Hajar Mountains, you’ll wake up to some of the most spectacular scenery in the UAE—think sunrises that bathe the mountains in golden light and nights spent stargazing beneath crystal-clear skies. Truly magical.

Rooms

We stayed in one of the 15 dome-shaped tents, just a 10-minute walk or a quick buggy ride from Hatta Wadi Hub. The smart, spotless domes are designed to accommodate up to a family of four and come equipped with air conditioning, an en-suite bathroom, a spacious shower, a king-sized bed, free Wi-Fi, and a flat-screen TV (though you’ll hardly need it with such views). Outside, the newly-upgraded private terrace includes a pool, plush sun loungers, a BBQ, and a fire pit—perfect for toasting marshmallows as the sun sets. It’s easy to spend an entire day here, lounging poolside, soaking in the stunning mountain vistas.

Facilities

Hatta Dome Park’s prime attraction is undoubtedly Hatta Wadi Hub, which caters to adventurers of all ages. Pick your adrenaline level—from the aerial adventure park and rock climbing to horse riding, hiking, or, our personal favourite, the Hatta Drop-In water slides. Little ones won’t miss out either, with activities designed to keep them entertained such as mountain trampolining, zip lining, and zorbing. Overnight guests enjoy a 20 per cent discount on all activities at the hub.

Food and drink

As the sun begins to set, nothing beats cooking a BBQ dinner by your private firepit, surrounded by loved ones. A delicious breakfast, pre-selected at check-in, is delivered to the dome each morning. For other meals, Hatta Wild Café offers light meals like coffee and sandwiches during the day and there’s collection of food trucks for lunch or a quick snack between adventures.

Rates

Room rates start from Dhs765 per night on weekdays, and Dhs1,350 per night on weekends for a family of four, including breakfast and a 20 per cent discount on activities.

Verdict

Hatta Dome Park is a love letter to the great outdoors and a glamping trip you’ll never forget.

visithatta.com

Images: Provided