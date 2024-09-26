From the hottest restaurants to off-the-beaten-track sights…

As the rest of the world bids farewell to summer, for Dubai residents, the best season is just beginning. With cooler weather on the horizon, now’s the perfect time to explore the UAE. That means alfresco dining, desert camping, road trips, beach weekends, all the season’s new openings.

Whether it’s your first winter in the city or you’re planning activities with visitors, there’s plenty to make the most of the glorious winter weather.

Group chats at the ready, here’s what to book in the UAE this season:

The date night

Once in a while, you might find yourself looking for a restaurant that’s a little more special, intimate, and exciting than your average eatery. A dinner that will stay with you for the rest of your life. Dubai’s piping hot ticket, Moonrise, is just that. Perched on a rooftop in Satwa, this one-Michelin-starred gem (though we’d argue it’s deserving of two) offers a front-row seat to the culinary artistry of Dubai-born, self-taught chef Solemann Haddad. The meaningful and highly original 12-course menu is chef Haddad’s love letter to the city, taking guests on a journey through Dubai’s diverse culinary scene with a hint of 90s nostalgia. Whether you grew up in Dubai yourself or are new to the city, guests leave inspired and in awe of the quality of ingredients, thoughtful flavours, and the stories behind each and every dish. There’s even more reason to visit this season, as chef Haddad has introduced exciting new additions like the market prawns and roots, alongside fan-favourites such as the grilled cheese and pani puri.

Tasting menu, Dhs950 per person. @moonrise.xyz

The tour

Looking for a way to get your culture fix or explore the outdoors with visitors? Discover a side of Dubai that tourists—and even residents—rarely see by booking a walking street food tour with Frying Pan Adventures. From Dhs435 per person, you’ll explore Old Dubai, sample the city’s humble dishes, and hear nostalgic stories that shaped the city into what it is today.

@fryingpanadventures

The weekend escape

High up Dubai’s Hajar mountains, Hatta is the perfect escape if you want to swap skyline views for nature. Come for the day and experience wadi-hikes, kayaking trips, horse riding, mountain biking, zip-lining, axe-throwing, archery, zorbing, climbing, waterslides, a honeybee farm, and more alfresco fun. Or make a weekend of it and stay in the newly-upgraded domes with private plunge pools. Rates for the Hatta Domes start from Dhs1,000 per night.

Welcoming visitors from October 1, 2024. @visit.hatta

The festival

One of the most hotly anticipated events among Dubai’s urban crowd, Sole DXB is back for its 12th edition this December. Running from December 13 to 15 at D3, the hip-hop and street culture festival celebrates music, art, streetwear, and lifestyle. While this year’s headliners are yet to be announced, previous headliners at this iconic Dubai-based music festival include Busta Rhymes, Stormzy, Nas, Central Cee, and Wu-Tang Clan.

@soledxb

The beach club

From the ultra chic shores of St Tropez, glitzy beach club and restaurant, Casa Amor, is set to open in Dubai this October – with the opening date now set for Tuesday, October 8. Renowned for being one of the most exclusive beach clubs in the French Riviera, the dreamy beach club is bringing its lively music rituals, free-spirited ambience, and delicious Southern French cuisine to the pristine shores of the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira. By day, beachgoers will be able enjoy Casa Amor’s signature alchemy of music, art, food, and wellbeing. As the sun sets, the tempo goes up, as Casa Amor welcomes guests to for sundowners with signature cocktails at the world-class bar.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, opening Tuesday October 8, beach 9am to sunset, restaurant 12.30pm to 11pm. mandarinoriental.com

The experience

Surf Abu Dhabi, the biggest and most advanced artificial wave facility in the world, is set to open in the capital next month. The man-made surf haven, featuring the world’s longest ride and the biggest barrel, is designed to cater to everyone from first timers to seasoned pros. After your surf session, kick back at the family-friendly Nalu Surf Club, where you can soak up the laid-back vibes, enjoy Latin American cuisine, and unwind at the rooftop lounge with stunning views.

Opening October 2024. @surfabudhabi

The restaurant

Walk through the olive-hued double doors, and the first thing to catch your eye is a mesmerising portrait of chef-owner Salam Dakkak’s mother, Maryam – the heart behind both of the family-run restaurants in Dubai. Sufret Maryam, located in Wasl 51, is Chef Salam’s latest venture, offering an “elevated” take on the soul-warming Levantine cuisine that made JLT’s casual spot, Bait Maryam, such a favourite. Every corner – from the olive tree centrepiece to the stone arches and green and beige hues– tells the story of Levantine heritage and home. These special touches provide a glimpse into Chef Salam’s roots and set the tone for a warm, welcoming dining experience. What to order? Try the khobez al bait (Dhs41), farm to table salad (Dhs47), hummus (Dhs36), and for main course, the la’moshet Maryam (Dhs380).

@sufretmaryam

The party

Dubai party-goers, this one’s for you. The city’s super club scene is about to get a dose of globally renowned hedonism: Ibiza’s legendary outdoor nightclub, Ushuaïa, one of the world’s most iconic party venues, is set to open at Dubai Harbour this October. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a true Ushuaïa experience without a lineup of huge headliners and global DJs, kicking off with Calvin Harris on Saturday, October 26.

When? Saturday October 26. @ushuaiadubai

The boho stay

If you’re craving a tropical escape surrounded by nature without the long-haul flight, check into the popular Kite Beach Center for the night. Located in the laid-back emirate of Umm Al Quwain, Kite Beach transports visitors straight to the beaches of Bali with its relaxed vibes, healthy eats, and charming thatched huts. These dreamy beach huts are priced at Dhs250 per night on weekdays and Dhs350 on weekends, with check-in at 9pm and check-out at 6am. Each hut accommodates up to six people and comes with a sun deck for lounging or sleeping, a private shower, hammock, two water bottles, a fruit platter, free Wi-Fi, an electric socket, and outdoor air conditioning. Alongside being a haven for kite surfers, this boho beach is perfect for nature lovers, offering eight different mangrove tours just a paddle away, tree-trunk swings, and a dog-friendly policy (with a Dhs75 entry fee per pup).

@kitesurfbeachcenter

The group activity

Looking for a fun night out with friends? Whether you’re a pro-golfer of complete beginner, Topgolf Dubai is the place to be and our go-to for a guaranteed great night out. Perfect for kicking back with friends, indulging in great food and drinks, catching live sports, or even trying your hand at a round of darts, this epic multi-storey entertainment venue offers more than just golf. Rent a bay by the hour—prices start at Dhs140—and enjoy unlimited shots, with the Dubai skyline as your backdrop.

@topgolfdubai

The market

For a wholesome weekend activity with the family, Ripe Market goes back outdoors at the Dubai Police Academy Park next month from October 12. The weekly outdoor market is a unique experience that residents of the UAE love and this year it promises to be bigger and better than ever with some new additions from train rides and a kids’ driving program to a monthly mum and baby morning, Little Sunshine’s. The market takes place on Saturday from 9am to 9pm and Sundays from 9am to 7pm, with an entrance fee of Dhs5. There’s an array of stalls with everything from organic fruit and vegetables to freshly baked goods, colourful clothes, cute beach cover-ups, handmade jewellery, homeware, artworks, food trucks, plus workshops, live entertainment, a children’s park, zipline, skate park, petting zoo, and more.

@ripemarket

Images: Social/Provided