As if the current list of never ending to-be-watched Netflix content isn’t enough, but Netflix do be spoiling us like that. We have some exciting releases this month, including a regional version of Love is Blind, which is bound to be peak entertainment and absolutely can’t end well. Happy streaming!
Series
Love is Blind, Habibi
Genre: Reality TV
Launching: October 10
Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.
The Diplomat: Season 2
Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi
Genre: Drama/Thriller
Launching: October 31
When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.
Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft
Cast: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado
Genre: Animated
Launching: October 10
Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.
Hellbound: Season 2
Cast: Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rock
Genre: Thriller/Horror
Launching: October 25
As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.
Films
The Platform 2
Cast: Milena Smit, Natalia Tena
Genre: Thriller
Launching: October 4
After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.
It’s What’s Inside
Cast: Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey
Genre: Thriller/Comedy
Launching: October 10
A pre-wedding reunion descends into a psychological nightmare for a group of college friends when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase.
Uprising
Cast: Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won
Genre: Action/Drama
Launching: October 11
In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.
Documentaries
Chef’s Table: Noodles
Launching: October 2
Uncover the art of noodle-making with world-renowned chefs as they share their culinary journeys and the stories behind their delicious signature dishes.
The Menendez Brothers
Launching: October 7
In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.
