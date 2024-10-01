New month, new Netflix list…

As if the current list of never ending to-be-watched Netflix content isn’t enough, but Netflix do be spoiling us like that. We have some exciting releases this month, including a regional version of Love is Blind, which is bound to be peak entertainment and absolutely can’t end well. Happy streaming!

Series

Love is Blind, Habibi

Genre: Reality TV

Launching: October 10

Celebrity couple Elham Ali and Khaled Saqr host this social experiment, where Arab singles connect and commit to marriage — before meeting face-to-face.

The Diplomat: Season 2

Cast: Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi

Genre: Drama/Thriller

Launching: October 31

When a London bombing shatters her world, US diplomat Kate Wyler faces the ultimate test as her suspicions reach the top levels of the British government.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Cast: Hayley Atwell, Earl Baylon, Allen Maldonado

Genre: Animated

Launching: October 10

Thrust into a high-stakes chase around the world, fearless adventurer Lara Croft confronts her traumatic past while unraveling an ancient mystery.

Hellbound: Season 2

Cast: Kim Sung-cheol, Kim Hyun-joo, Kim Shin-rock

Genre: Thriller/Horror

Launching: October 25

As the chaos deepens, lawyer Min Hyejin, The New Truth and Arrowheads get entangled anew amid the sudden resurrections of the formerly condemned.

Films

The Platform 2

Cast: Milena Smit, Natalia Tena

Genre: Thriller

Launching: October 4

After a mysterious leader imposes his law in a brutal system of vertical cells, a new arrival battles against a dubious food distribution method.

It’s What’s Inside

Cast: Brittany O’Grady, James Morosini, Alycia Debnam-Carey

Genre: Thriller/Comedy

Launching: October 10

A pre-wedding reunion descends into a psychological nightmare for a group of college friends when a surprise guest arrives with a mysterious suitcase.

Uprising

Cast: Gang Dong-won, Park Jeong-min, Cha Seung-won

Genre: Action/Drama

Launching: October 11

In the Joseon Dynasty, two friends who grew up together — one the master and one the servant — reunite post-war as enemies on opposing sides.

Documentaries

Chef’s Table: Noodles

Launching: October 2

Uncover the art of noodle-making with world-renowned chefs as they share their culinary journeys and the stories behind their delicious signature dishes.

The Menendez Brothers

Launching: October 7

In 1996, Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted for the murders of their parents in what became one of the most famous criminal cases of the late 20th century. For the first time in 30 years, and in their own words, both brothers revisit the trial that shocked the nation.

