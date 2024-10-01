Where to eat, drink, stay, and switch off according to the manifesting queen, Roxie Nafousi…

This month, we chat to Roxie Nafousi (@roxienafousi), self-development coach, inspirational speaker, and author of MANIFEST: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life. Ahead of her live show in Dubai this month and after visiting her parents in Dubai for the last 16 years, she shares some of her top spots that you need on your radar.

Stay here

It is really hard to choose but Four Seasons Resort is probably one of my favourites. I love the pool, beach, and family vibe to it, but it’s also got a gorgeous spa and lots of amazing restaurants too (I love when you can go straight from dinner to bed!)

@fsdubai

Eat here

The Guild! The decor, the open kitchen, the music and the food are all 10/10. The team are just incredible, and the gold chocolate dessert is a must have.

@theguilddubai

Discover this

There’s a gorgeous cafe my sister Noona introduced me to, called La Nena. It’s so calming, and I love the earthy and neutral interiors.

@lanenacoffee

Switch off here

Honestly, it’s my parents’ apartment. They live downtown and we have a beautiful view of the Burj Khalifa from the balcony. So, first thing in the morning I make my coffee, sit with my mum and enjoy the warm air of Dubai and look at the incredible building and I feel so at peace and full of gratitude.

Explore here

Matcha Club! I’m obsessed with the café there, I actually started writing my MANIFEST for Kids book there. Plus, I have a new obsession with padel and I love yoga, so I could literally stay there all day.

@matchadxb

Images: Social/Provided