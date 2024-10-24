What a wonderful night…
Nightclub of the Year Highly Commended – The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Bar of the Year Highly Commended – Honeycomb Hi-Fi
Newcomer of the Year Highly Commended Be Beach
Newcomer of the Year Highly Commended Paradiso, FIVE LUXE
Best Ladies Day Highly Commended – Zero Gravity
Best Ladies Day Highly Commended | BCH.CLB
Best Ladies Night Highly Commended | SOON
Best Ladies Night Highly Commended – The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR
Best Band Highly Commended | BigMouth
Best Band Highly Commended | 4TheMusic
Best DJ Highly Commended | 1Takennandos
Best Beach Club Highly Commended | Nikki Beach Dubai
Best Beach Club Highly Commended – Kyma
Best Beach Bar Highly Commended – Ula
Best Pool Day Highly Commended | ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort
Best Pool Day Highly Commended – Terra Solis Dubai
Best Promoter Night Highly Commeded | Off The Record
Best Quiz Night Highly Commended – The Eloquent Elephant, Taj Dubai
Best Quiz Night Highly Commended – Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club
Best Pub Highy Commended – McGettigan’s, JLT
Best Sports Bar Highly Commended – garden on 8, Media One Hotel
Best Sports Bar Highly Commended – Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Best Apertivo Highly Commended – Piatti by the Beach, Raffles The Palm Dubai
Best Sundowner Spot Highly Commended – The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Best Rooftop Bar Highly Commended – CE LA VI
Best Rooftop Bar Highly Commended – Luna Dubai, Four Seasons DIFC
Best Date Night Spot Highly Commended – Chez Wam
Best Dinner and a Show Highly Commended – Aretha
Best Party Restaurant Highly Commended – Opa
Best Speakeasy Bar Highly Commended – So Much Trouble at Papas
Best Cocktail Bar Highly Commended – Soul Kitchen
Best Entertainment Venue Highly Commended – ubk Movenpick Jumeirah Lake Towers
Best Entertainment Venue Highly Commended – Goose Island Tap House, FIVE LUXE
Best Concert or Gig Highly Commended – Khalid at Coca-Cola Arena
Best Concert or Gig Highly Commended – Martin Garrix at Atlantis the Palm
Best Festival Highly Commended – Mixtape, Bla Bla Dubai
Best Festival Highly Commended – Untold, Expo Cit Dubai
Best Evening Brunch Highly Commended – BA-Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm
Best Evening Brunch Highly Commended – STK Dubai JBR
Best Party Brunch Highly Commended – Wanderlust, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
This year’s winners were revealed at the What’s On Nightlife Awards on October 23, 2024 at Zero Gravity.
