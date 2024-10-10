Taking you across the country on a voyage that celebrates fashion, art, food, cinema and culture…

If you like your dinner with a side of futuristic projections and 360-degree immersive digital theatre, then you’ll want to snag a seat at the new Immersive Chef’s Table at Rockfish.

The seafood restaurant on the shorefront of Jumeirah Al Naseem has transformed its private dining room into a 12-seater immersive dinner show, presenting a five-course menu that celebrations Italian mastery. Curated by Rockfish’s executive chef Andrea Brugnetti, the menu traverses Italy’s great culinary regions, celebrating the country’s fashion, art, cinema and cultural greats through taste, sight, touch, sound and smell.

From October 15, there are two seatings each evening, the first at 6.30pm, with dinner served from 7pm, and the second at 8.30pm, with dinner served at 9pm. Each seating takes roughly 90 minutes.

The five-course menu is priced at Dhs1,000 per person, or Dhs1,500 with either an alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairing.

The experience begins with a pre-dinner drink and welcome canapés on the pretty lawn of Rockfish, before guests are led into the intimate immersive dining room with seats for just a dozen. What unfolds over the next hour-and-a-half is five courses of prettily plated Italian dishes that take you from the sun-drenched shores of Portofino and Amalfi to the art cities, fashion capitals and much-loved foodie ‘hoods of Italy. From a course where you start blindfolded, to inhaling bottled lemon scent, and grating frozen tomato onto a dessert of burrata and strawberry, there’s interactive and unique sensory surprises around every turn. Complete with singing waiters, costume changes from the leading lady, and

We don’t want to give away too many spoilers, but foodie highlights include a plump and juicy Dibba Bay oyster with seaweed and citrus topped with icy apple granite; and a flavourful sea urchin risotto, served in a bowl designed to resemble sea urchin spines, served with cubes of meaty scallop and a lobster emulsion.

Reservations open from October 15. Book via jumeirah.com