All the immersive dining experiences in Dubai to try

Krasota at Address Downtown Hotel

Costs: Prices start from Dhs1,200 per person

Culinary excellence and art come together to create a unique masterpiece at this unique “immersive gastro-theatre” experience in Address Downtown Hotel. There are two experiences to pick from Imaginary Art and Imaginary Future. In Imaginary Art, you will take you on a journey into the world of eight great artists – and it’s not just limited to framed pictures. Expect to see popular masterpieces throughout the performance, revealing a hidden meaning. In Imaginary Future, you will experience seven captivating stories, each presenting a futuristic view of humanity’s development. There will be video art, light, and sound paired with amazing dishes which will complete your entire experience. The menu can be viewed here. Read more here and book here.

Address Downtown Hotel, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, available daily but experiences run on different days, Dhs1,200 per person. Tel:(0)4433 1258. krasota.art

Le Petit Chef at Andaz Dubai The Palm

Costs: Grand menu Dhs800 per person, Dhs600 for the classic menu, vegetarian menu,Dhs300 chidren menu

Most foodies in Dubai will remember Le Petit Chef – the teeny tiny digital (and clumsy) French chef who takes diners on a mesmerising immersive dining experience. He returned to Dubai last year setting up home at La Coco Restaurant in Andaz Dubai The Palm. The four-course menu is crafted by chef Sergio Quinonez, with help from the little Le Petit Chef, of course. You will be able to savour flavours from around the world including Spain, Italy, France, Japan and more. See the menu here. For reservations, email the team at lepetitchef.andazdubaithepalm@andaz.com or call 04 581 1234. The experience is available from Wednesday to Sunday, and bookings need to be made at least 12 hours in advance.

La Coco, Andaz Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, grand menu Dhs599; classic menu Dhs449, vegetarian menu Dhs449 and children’s menu Dhs299 (six to 11), avail Wed to Sun, Tel: (0)4 581 1234. lepetitchef.com/Dubai

Seven Paintings at Hyde Hotel

Costs: Dhs440 per person

We’ve no double that you’ve seen the photos and the reels on the ‘Gram. Seven Paintings is an immersive, multi-sensory dining experience, and it’s one art lovers will enjoy. You will go on a journey with Leonardo da Vinci, Mona Lisa and chef Omar Sartawi who will take you through the works of the great masters of art such as Michelangelo, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Andy Warhol, Salvador Dalí and Vincent van Gogh. On the menu, you will enjoy seven courses with beverages. The experience is available daily from 8pm and it lasts two hours. Book here.

Seven Paintings, Hyde Hotel Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 8pm to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 405 2703, hydehotels.com/dubai

