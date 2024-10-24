The dazzling rooftop dining destination is one of three new openings at ICD Brookfield Place…

Dubai is looking forward to a string of exciting new restaurant openings before the end of the year, and among them, London’s sleek Italian restaurant Il Gattopardo will inject a slice of lofty glamour onto the DIFC dining scene from December.

Officially welcoming diners from December 7, the 51st floor restaurant will debut at ICD Brookfield Place, and promises timeless Italian dining in a haute setting inspired by the elegance of the 1960s on the sun-drenched Italian Riviera.

Promising to be a gloriously grand spot for sultry sophistication, Il Gattopardo Dubai promises sweeping city vistas and striking views of the Burj Khalifa, making this a gorgeous restaurant with a view. But there’ll be lots to admire inside too, as acclaimed interior designer and artist Lázaro Rosa-Violán has brought to life a dining destination that fuses the cosmopolitan flavour of Milan with the richness of Venice. The resulting restaurant features glossy woods, chrome accents, leopard patterns and cathedral glass partitions. Italian-inspired art pieces and artisan murals will further add to the wow-factor.

The menu will feature modern interpretations of classic dishes from across Italy’s great regions. Journey on a culinary Dolce Vita with traditional antipasti, crisp pizzette, and an array of fresh pastas, like the Sorrentina, a homemade potato gnocchi with mozzarella, tomato and fresh basil. There’s also an array of crudo, best enjoyed at the crudo bar, such as the Sicilian prawns with citrus zest or seabass carpaccio with orange, fennel and olives. Plus, hearty sharing mains will include highlights like the Milanese, pollo cacciatora and risotto.

For dessert, don’t miss trying Il Gattopardo’s viral Tiramisu, and unique adaptation of the Coppa Gelato, of espresso ganache, vanilla & hazelnut ice cream.

Alongside the main dining room, guests will also be able to enjoy drinks in the lounge, or book a bespoke experience at Sofia, the private dining room; or Gina, the private lounge.

Il Gattopardo will open for lunch and dinner, with the intimate lounge open daily from midday until the early hours, becoming a chic spot to see and be seen in the evenings, with resident DJs spinning lively Italian hits.

More dining options to come at ICD

Il Gattopardo is one of three concepts coming to ICD Brookfield Place from renowned restauranteurs, D.ream. Also opening on the 51st floor will be Bar des Prés, a fusion of Franco and East Asian flavours; and a new concept called 1920, an Art Deco bar on level 52.

Il Gattopardo, Level 51, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opening December 7, daily 12pm to 3pm and 7pm to 1.30am restaurant, 12pm to 1.30am lounge. @gattopardodubai