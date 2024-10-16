Whether you want adventure, wellness, beach, or culture, you’ll find it hard not to fall in love with this tropical island paradise…

The Indian Ocean island of Sri Lanka, with its diverse landscapes and enchanting culture, invites visitors to embrace a slower pace of life. A four-hour flight from Dubai, this epic destination is a treasure trove of adventure with palm-tree lined beaches, cool surf stays, yoga retreats, and an abundance of wildlife. On the south coast, there’s a shared love for the ocean among locals and visitors alike, where the rhythm of the waves matches the relaxed tempo of life.

Whisk around in a tuk-tuk for some beach-hopping – perhaps a breezy ride to Weligama Beach, one of the world’s best spots to learn to surf. For a change of pace, take a scenic day trip to the picturesque city of Galle, where you can pick up postcard souvenirs from the beloved Stick No Bills, admire the architecture of the historic Fort, and cool off with seaweed tacos at MARU while you people-watch.

Make your way to Smoke and Bitters, one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars, nestled in a coconut grove in Hiriketiya, to enjoy a sunset cocktail and delicious bites. Over in Matara, The Doctor’s House is a laid-back haven for travelers, surfers, and families to connect over great food and unforgettable parties.

And then, of course, there’s the food. Oh, the food. Some of the best in Sri Lanka can be found on the streets or in local’s homes. A visit to the family-run No.1 Dewmini Roti Shop in Mirissa is a must, where you can savour Sri Lankan dishes like seafood roti and kottu in a serene garden setting.

While the high season on the south coast runs from December to May, I fell in love during the low season—fewer crowds, a little more rain, and just as much magic. In other words: there’s a Sri Lanka for everybody, all year round.

Where to stay

Kurulu Bay

If you like: Nature, wellness, luxury, relaxation

Words like ‘sustainable’ and ‘eco-resort’ are often overused in the travel industry but Kurulu Bay, a boutique hotel set on the shores of Sri Lanka’s largest lake, embodies these principles in every sense. The serene retreat boasts a mere 14 luxurious accommodations, from treehouses to two-bedroom cottages with private pools, each built in harmony with the surrounding nature, without a single tree being cut down. The design is contemporary and beguiling with unified indoor-outdoor design and floor-to-ceiling windows that frame Koggala lake and dense jungle, where crocodiles reside and monkeys swing playfully in the trees above. Spend blissful days drifting away by one of two pools, gentle swims, morning yoga sessions, and calming massages at the spa, fueled by soul-nourishing homegrown dishes at The Kitchen (we recommend the prawn curry and chargrilled cabbage). For a bit of adventure, guests can take a boat ride across Koggala Lake, exploring its islands, Buddhist temples, and spice gardens. This eco-friendly hideaway is also just inland from famous surf spot, Ahangama Beach, and a tuk-tuk ride away from the historic fort city of Galle. Life at Kurulu Bay is slow, you’ll cherish every second and appreciate the beauty of life.

Prices from Dhs940 per night. kurulubay.com

West Coast Tented Lodge

If you like: Adventure, safari, bucket-list, indulgence

Wild Coast Tented Lodge sits on the edge of Yala National Park, spilling onto the rugged shores of Sri Lanka’s southeast coast. It’s made up of 28 cocoon-like tents with four-poster beds, freestanding copper bathtubs, luxurious amenities, air conditioning, and private pools. Game drives into Yala, led by the lodge’s expert rangers twice daily, reveal the park’s teeming wildlife: elephants, spotted deer, mongoose, water buffalo, rare birds, and much more. Thanks to the lodge’s priority access—and after the sighting of a jackal, a symbol of good luck—we were fortunate enough to spot the elusive leopard and even a black bear on an early morning safari. Drinking and dining unfold in the breezy open-air restaurant, where an eclectic selection of Sri Lankan and international dishes, made with local ingredients, is served. Swimming and lounging take place at the stunning infinity pool, which flows down the middle of the bar and restaurant, while sun loungers spill down the sand dunes overlooking the sea. Private cooking classes are also available if you’re keen to take home the secrets of a fine Sri Lankan curry. And the warm staff will make you feel entirely deserving of the mimosa-fuelled breakfasts. You’ll leave feeling well taken care of, immersed in nature, and well-fed—ready to return with everyone you know. This chic safari lodge is the ultimate destination for the luxury adventurer providing an intimate and unforgettable experience of Yala National Park. It truly belongs on every traveller’s bucket-list.

Prices from Dhs3,699 per night all inclusive. resplendentceylon.com/wildcoastlodge-yala

