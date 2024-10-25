Big news…

Most of us here in the UAE are always eager to hit the age of 18 for one thing, and one thing only. To get that coveted driving license and to drive around town without having to bank on our folks or public transportation. However, the UAE has announced that it is lowering the age limit for drivers, now permitting individuals aged 17 and above to obtain their driving license.

The news was announced via the official UAE Government X (previously, Twitter) account, along with other new laws on traffic regulations.

According to the post, the new federal decree-law on traffic has been put in place due to the evolution of transportation worldwide.

Due to the rise in self-driving and electric vehicles and personal transportation, there has been an adjustment of vehicle classifications. New procedures have been put into place for the inspection, registration, licensing, re-registration, and renewal of self-driving vehicles. The UAE Cabinet will also issue guidelines for technology trials.

Pedestrians are prohibited from crossing roads where the speed limit exceeds 80 kilometres per hour. Pedestrians will have to bear any civil or criminal liability for failing to abide by the rule.

The UAE Government is also putting a clamp on vehicles that make a lot of noise and restricting the use of alarms within cities.

Vehicles that transport hazardous materials or unusual loads will now need a legal permit from relevant authorities before driving on the roads.

The UAE authorities also announced that there will be severe penalties in places such as causing death under the influence of alcohol, fleeing an accident scene, crossing roads from non-designated places, or driving in a valley during floods.

At the moment, we are not sure when the new laws will come into effect out, but stay tuned as we are keeping our eyes peeled for any and all updates.

