Every year, the UAE celebrates Flag Day on November 3, which this year falls on a Sunday. It marks the anniversary of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan becoming the President of the UAE in 2004.

The national campaign was launched in 2013 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to honour the country’s past, present and future.

While it is a significant cause to celebrate, it isn’t a public holiday – so no days off work, sorry. (If you want to know when the next public holiday is, head to this link here.)

What does happen on this day, however, is that the UAE flag is displayed proudly all over the country – outside ministries and government buildings, shopping malls, people’s houses and cars and so on.

This year, the stunning and snap-worthy Flag Garden will return for its 11th year on Kite Beach. This year, the flag garden will specifically pay tribute to the nation’s Founding Fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, celebrating their legacy in establishing the UAE.

Other celebrations over the past few years included the UAE flags being arranged on Kite Beach to form the faces of Sheikh Mohammed and the now UAE President, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan when viewed from above.

What do the UAE flag colours mean?

The UAE flag is made up of four colours – red, green, white and black.

According to an official guide: Red symbolises the sacrifices of previous generations who laid the foundations for the union. Green symbolises growth, prosperity and cultural renaissance. White displays the nation’s charitable contributions and support for security and peace in the world. Black reflects the strength of Emiratis and their rejection of injustice and extremism.

Images: Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Getty Images