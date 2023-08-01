What's On Nightlife Awards 2023: Here are the nominees...
Get ready to celebrate the very best of the region’s nightlife…
Prepare to party: the What’s On Nightlife Awards is back for 2023. Whether you’re looking for the hottest sundowner spots, pub quizzes, a speakeasy or even dinner and a show – our epic city has it all. And over the last year, we’ve been rating, reviewing and getting the lowdown on the region’s best nightlife, to bring you the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2023.
The What’s On Nightlife Awards recognise the places that make Dubai such a wonderful – and varied – playground for party people. They give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward; and the venues responsible for creating amazing experiences and lifelong memories.
Taking place this October, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry. As well as some returning favourites, we’re introducing a slew of new categories this year.
What’s new
As always, four categories will be voted for by you, our knowledgeable readers, while the rest are selected by the editorial team.
This year, Best Ladies’ Night and Best Ladies’ Day are up to you, but so are two new categories: Best DJ and Best Band. As Dubai’s nightlife scene continues to evolve, there’s never been a better time to champion the music masters that keep dancefloors full and tables sold out.
Voting is now open, and you’ve got until September 30 to cast your votes. You can VOTE NOW HERE.
This year, we’re also introducing several new editor’s choice categories. To celebrate the impressive expansion of the casual drinking scene, we’ll be awarding separate gongs for Best Pub and Best Sports Bar. There’s also a new category, Best Entertainment Venue, designed for those venues that offer sides of golf, darts, pool, bowling and more with their food and drink.
We’re also shaking up the high-end side of the nightlife industry, by adding Best Cocktail Bar and Best Speakeasy Bar. There’s also a new award for Legacy Venue, a destination that has stood the test of time, for which venues must have been operational for a minimum of 10 years.
There are a total of 25 categories covering all the best places to go, party, dine, and dance. The categories recognise all the top places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.
You can find all the details on the event of the year right here: whatson.ae/nightlife-awards
Without further ado, here are the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2023…
VOTED FOR BY YOU
BEST LADIES’ DAY
Bla Bla
Cove Beach
Drift Beach
February 30
Nikki Beach Dubai
Praia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Privilege, SLS Dubai
Surf Club
Terra Solis
Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum
Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm
Zero Gravity
BEST LADIES’ NIGHT
1OAK
Bar Du Port
Iris
KOYO
Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR
Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR
Miss Lily’s
Moe’s On 5th
The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Seven Sisters
STK Dubai JBR
BEST DJ
1Takennandos
Charlsey
Dany Neville
Devon Kosoko
Drew Moreland
Frederick Stone
Mister Levier
Natalie Brogan
Saif and Sound
Shef Codes
Skinny Loop
Taya Kruzz
BEST BAND
13 Daze
4TheMusic
About Last Night
Abri and the Everlasting
Big Mouth Band
The Boxtones
Gorgeous George
Karman Line
Problem Child
The Rebel Bass
Redlight
The Tasty Biscuits
EDITOR’S CHOICE
BEST PARTY BRUNCH
Candypants at Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm
Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel
Clap
Lock Stock and Live at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR
La Mezcaleria, Pavilion at the Beach
Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Secret Jungle Brunch at Mamazonia
Saffron 2.0, Atlantis, The Palm
Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters
Sucre
Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Supernatural at Zero Gravity
BEST EVENING BRUNCH
Secret Dinner Party at 3BK
BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm
Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Bla Bla
Hutong
Jazz@Pizza Express, JLT
KOYO
Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen
Motorino, JA Ocean View
The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Sante Ria, First Collection JVC
STK Dubai JBR
BEST AFTER-BRUNCH VENUE
Atelier M
Barasti Beach
Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel
Club Tropicana at Bla Bla
Lock Stock and Barrel, JBR
Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
McCafferty’s, JVC
McGettigan’s JLT
Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel
Paros, TAJ Jumeirah Lakes Towers
SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm
BEST BEACH CLUB
Cove Beach
Drift Beach
Kyma
Nammos
Nikki Beach Dubai
Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem
SAN Beach
Tagomago
Twiggy by La Cantine
Verde Beach
White Beach
Zero Gravity
BEST BEACH BAR
Barasti Beach
Byron Bathers Club
Caña by Tamoka
February 30
Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage
Koko Bay
Laguna Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm
Ria Restaurant & Beach Bar
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam
Surf Club
Ula
Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray
BEST PUB
The Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates
Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central
Fibber Magee’s
Goose Island Tap House, FIVE JVC
Irish Village, Garhoud
JB’s Gastropub, Amwaj Rotana
Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm
Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse
McCaffery’s, JVC
McGettigan’s, JLT
Phileas Fogg’s
Reform Social & Grill
BEST SPORTS BAR
The 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
Bedrock
Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai
Buffalo Wings & Rings, JLT
Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach
Garden on 8, Media One Hotel
Kickers Sports Bar
Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown
Offside, JA Ocean View
Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club
TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Topgolf Dubai
BEST ROOFTOP BAR
88 Terrace
Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi
Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
CÉ LA VI
CouCou
Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road
Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach
The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Pure Skylounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk
Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar,
Zeta 77, Address Beach Resort
BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT
The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort
Caña by Tamoka
Drift Beach
Folly
Gallery 7/40
Koko Bay
Monkey Bar, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central
NOEPE, Park Hyatt Dubai
Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr
QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort
Ria Restaurant & Beach Bar
Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam
BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT
101 Dining, Lounge & Bar, One&Only The Palm
Avli by tashas
Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai
Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Dubai Downtown
Chic Nonna
Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites
Hawkerboi
Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai
Ristorante Loren
Masti
Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm
Nola Dubai, JLT
BEST DINNER AND A SHOW
53 Dubai
Antika Bar
Babylon
Billionaire
Dream Dubai
Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai
KOYO
Josette
Play
Q’s Bar and Lounge, Palazzo Versace Dubai
Taikun, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
The Theater
BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE
Bagatelle
The Fridge Warehouse
Hard Rock Café
The Irish Village, Al Garhoud
Jass Lounge
Jazz@PizzaExpress, JLT
Lock Stock and Barrel, JBR
Q’s Bar and Lounge, Palazzo Versace Dubai
Sayf Dubai
Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai
The Tent, Bla Bla
Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm
BEST RESTAURANT BAR
Bagatelle
Basko
Boca
CÉ LA VI
Clap
F.R.N.D.S Grand Café
La Cantine du Faubourg
The Maine Land Brasserie
Mimi Kakushi
The Nice Guy
SushiSamba
Zuma
BEST QUIZ NIGHT
The Cheeky Camel
The Duck Hook
The Eloquent Elephant, TAJ Dubai
Garden on 8, Media One Hotel
The Irish Village, Studio City
McGettigan’s JLT
Mr Toad’s Pub and Kitchen, Premier Inn Barsha Heights
Phileas Fogg’s
Reform Social & Grill
Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club
TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers
The Underground, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection
BEST SPEAKEASY BAR
Bund Lounge at Shanghai ME
Galaxy Bar
Gohan at La Cantine
Knox at Andaz Dubai The Palm
NYX at Gaia
Off The Wall at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown
Onkagu by Clap
Smoke and Mirrors, SLS Dubai
Seven Tales at City Social
Secret Rooms at F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe
Suave at Basko
Voyage by Amelia
BEST COCKTAIL BAR
Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Alma Bar
Amazonico
Amelia
Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem
Electric Pawn Shop
Ergo
Galaxy Bar
Gilt, Burj Al Arab
Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Dubai
Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal
Salmon Guru
BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE
The 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City
Bedrock
Brass Monkey
BFF Pub & Sports Bar, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai
Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah
Goose Island, FIVE Jumeirah Village
Lucky Voice
Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel
Rodeo Drive
Topgolf
[u]bk, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers
Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm
BEST CONCERT, GIG OR NIGHTLIFE EVENT
50 Cent at Coca-Cola Arena
Black Coffee at White pop-up, Dubai Harbour
Bongo’s Bingos at Zero Gravity
Central Cee at Sole DXB
Elrow XXL at D3
Garage Nation at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel
Peggy Gou at Code, Soho Garden DXB, Meydan
Rewind Festival at Bla Bla
Rick Ross at Blu
The Script at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre
Solomun at Code, Soho Garden DXB, Meydan
Travis Scott at Float Dubai
GRAND PRIX
LEGACY VENUE
Barasti Beach
Irish Village, Garhoud
Zero Gravity
McGettigans, JLT
[u]bk
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR
Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
Alma Bar
Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi
Babylon
Birdcage, Pullman Dubai Downtown
Black Flamingo
Coucou
Honeycomb Hi-Fi
Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal
Mi Amie
Seven Tales at City Social, Grosvenor House Dubai
Tiki’s at Canary Club
NIGHTLIFE VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bla Bla
Blu
CÉ LA VI
B018
Iris
Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR
The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah
Pure White
The Mansion, FIVE Jumeirah Village
Sky2.0
Soho Garden DXB, Meydan
Soho Garden Palm