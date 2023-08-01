Get ready to celebrate the very best of the region’s nightlife…

Prepare to party: the What’s On Nightlife Awards is back for 2023. Whether you’re looking for the hottest sundowner spots, pub quizzes, a speakeasy or even dinner and a show – our epic city has it all. And over the last year, we’ve been rating, reviewing and getting the lowdown on the region’s best nightlife, to bring you the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2023.

The What’s On Nightlife Awards recognise the places that make Dubai such a wonderful – and varied – playground for party people. They give a well-deserved pat on the back to those who’ve put their heart and soul into pushing the nightlife scene forward; and the venues responsible for creating amazing experiences and lifelong memories.

Taking place this October, we’ll be revealing the top movers and shakers from across the industry. As well as some returning favourites, we’re introducing a slew of new categories this year.

What’s new

As always, four categories will be voted for by you, our knowledgeable readers, while the rest are selected by the editorial team.

This year, Best Ladies’ Night and Best Ladies’ Day are up to you, but so are two new categories: Best DJ and Best Band. As Dubai’s nightlife scene continues to evolve, there’s never been a better time to champion the music masters that keep dancefloors full and tables sold out.

This year, we’re also introducing several new editor’s choice categories. To celebrate the impressive expansion of the casual drinking scene, we’ll be awarding separate gongs for Best Pub and Best Sports Bar. There’s also a new category, Best Entertainment Venue, designed for those venues that offer sides of golf, darts, pool, bowling and more with their food and drink.

We’re also shaking up the high-end side of the nightlife industry, by adding Best Cocktail Bar and Best Speakeasy Bar. There’s also a new award for Legacy Venue, a destination that has stood the test of time, for which venues must have been operational for a minimum of 10 years.

There are a total of 25 categories covering all the best places to go, party, dine, and dance. The categories recognise all the top places that make the UAE’s nightlife scene one of the best in the world.

Without further ado, here are the nominees for the What’s On Nightlife Awards 2023…

VOTED FOR BY YOU

BEST LADIES’ DAY

Bla Bla

Cove Beach

Drift Beach

February 30

Nikki Beach Dubai

Praia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Privilege, SLS Dubai

Surf Club

Terra Solis

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Wet Deck, W Dubai – The Palm

Zero Gravity

BEST LADIES’ NIGHT

1OAK

Bar Du Port

Iris

KOYO

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, JBR

Miss Lily’s

Moe’s On 5th

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Seven Sisters

STK Dubai JBR

BEST DJ

1Takennandos

Charlsey

Dany Neville

Devon Kosoko

Drew Moreland

Frederick Stone

Mister Levier

Natalie Brogan

Saif and Sound

Shef Codes

Skinny Loop

Taya Kruzz

BEST BAND

13 Daze

4TheMusic

About Last Night

Abri and the Everlasting

Big Mouth Band

The Boxtones

Gorgeous George

Karman Line

Problem Child

The Rebel Bass

Redlight

The Tasty Biscuits

EDITOR’S CHOICE

BEST PARTY BRUNCH

Candypants at Akira Back, W Dubai – The Palm

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel

Clap

Lock Stock and Live at Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

La Mezcaleria, Pavilion at the Beach

Naughty Noodles at Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Secret Jungle Brunch at Mamazonia

Saffron 2.0, Atlantis, The Palm

Sundown Brunch at Seven Sisters

Sucre

Wanderlust at JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Supernatural at Zero Gravity

BEST EVENING BRUNCH

Secret Dinner Party at 3BK

BA Boldly Asian, Fairmont The Palm

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Bla Bla

Hutong

Jazz@Pizza Express, JLT

KOYO

Mezzanine Bar & Kitchen

Motorino, JA Ocean View

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Sante Ria, First Collection JVC

STK Dubai JBR

BEST AFTER-BRUNCH VENUE

Atelier M

Barasti Beach

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel

Club Tropicana at Bla Bla

Lock Stock and Barrel, JBR

Maiden Shanghai, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

McCafferty’s, JVC

McGettigan’s JLT

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel

Paros, TAJ Jumeirah Lakes Towers

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm

BEST BEACH CLUB

Cove Beach

Drift Beach

Kyma

Nammos

Nikki Beach Dubai

Summersalt, Jumeirah Al Naseem

SAN Beach

Tagomago

Twiggy by La Cantine

Verde Beach

White Beach

Zero Gravity

BEST BEACH BAR

Barasti Beach

Byron Bathers Club

Caña by Tamoka

February 30

Jetty Lounge, One&Only Royal Mirage

Koko Bay

Laguna Lounge, Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Ria Restaurant & Beach Bar

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam

Surf Club

Ula

Zenzi Beach, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

BEST PUB

The Crafty Fox, Jumeirah Golf Estates

Ernst Biergarten, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

Fibber Magee’s

Goose Island Tap House, FIVE JVC

Irish Village, Garhoud

JB’s Gastropub, Amwaj Rotana

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, The Palm

Joe’s Backyard, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

McCaffery’s, JVC

McGettigan’s, JLT

Phileas Fogg’s

Reform Social & Grill

BEST SPORTS BAR

The 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Bedrock

Bridgewater Tavern, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

Buffalo Wings & Rings, JLT

Claw BBQ, Pavilion at The Beach

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel

Kickers Sports Bar

Nezesaussi Grill, Manzil Downtown

Offside, JA Ocean View

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Topgolf Dubai

BEST ROOFTOP BAR

88 Terrace

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Barfly by Buddha Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

CÉ LA VI

CouCou

Level 43, Four Points by Sheraton Sheikh Zayed Road

Mercury Lounge, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah Beach

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Pure Skylounge, Hilton Dubai The Walk

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar,

Zeta 77, Address Beach Resort

BEST SUNDOWNER SPOT

The Beach House, Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Caña by Tamoka

Drift Beach

Folly

Gallery 7/40

Koko Bay

Monkey Bar, 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central

NOEPE, Park Hyatt Dubai

Pierchic, Jumeirah Al Qasr

QD’s, Dubai Creek Resort

Ria Restaurant & Beach Bar

Shimmers, Jumeirah Mina A’ Salam

BEST DATE NIGHT SPOT

101 Dining, Lounge & Bar, One&Only The Palm

Avli by tashas

Buddha-Bar, Grosvenor House Dubai

Couqley French Brasserie, Pullman Dubai Downtown

Chic Nonna

Grapeskin, La Ville Hotel & Suites

Hawkerboi

Il Borro Tuscan Bistro Dubai

Ristorante Loren

Masti

Nobu, Atlantis, The Palm

Nola Dubai, JLT

BEST DINNER AND A SHOW

53 Dubai

Antika Bar

Babylon

Billionaire

Dream Dubai

Flashback Speakeasy Bar & Lounge, Paramount Hotel Dubai

KOYO

Josette

Play

Q’s Bar and Lounge, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Taikun, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

The Theater

BEST LIVE MUSIC VENUE

Bagatelle

The Fridge Warehouse

Hard Rock Café

The Irish Village, Al Garhoud

Jass Lounge

Jazz@PizzaExpress, JLT

Lock Stock and Barrel, JBR

Q’s Bar and Lounge, Palazzo Versace Dubai

Sayf Dubai

Sola Jazz Lounge, Raffles The Palm Dubai

The Tent, Bla Bla

Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm

BEST RESTAURANT BAR

Bagatelle

Basko

Boca

CÉ LA VI

Clap

F.R.N.D.S Grand Café

La Cantine du Faubourg

The Maine Land Brasserie

Mimi Kakushi

The Nice Guy

SushiSamba

Zuma

BEST QUIZ NIGHT

The Cheeky Camel

The Duck Hook

The Eloquent Elephant, TAJ Dubai

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel

The Irish Village, Studio City

McGettigan’s JLT

Mr Toad’s Pub and Kitchen, Premier Inn Barsha Heights

Phileas Fogg’s

Reform Social & Grill

Spike Bar, Emirates Golf Club

TJ’s, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers

The Underground, Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection

BEST SPEAKEASY BAR

Bund Lounge at Shanghai ME

Galaxy Bar

Gohan at La Cantine

Knox at Andaz Dubai The Palm

NYX at Gaia

Off The Wall at Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Onkagu by Clap

Smoke and Mirrors, SLS Dubai

Seven Tales at City Social

Secret Rooms at F.R.N.D.S Grand Cafe

Suave at Basko

Voyage by Amelia

BEST COCKTAIL BAR

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Alma Bar

Amazonico

Amelia

Blind Tiger, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Electric Pawn Shop

Ergo

Galaxy Bar

Gilt, Burj Al Arab

Havana Social Club, Caesars Palace Dubai

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal

Salmon Guru

BEST ENTERTAINMENT VENUE

The 44, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Bedrock

Brass Monkey

BFF Pub & Sports Bar, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Goose Island, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Lucky Voice

Mr Miyagi’s, Media One Hotel

Rodeo Drive

Topgolf

[u]bk, Mövenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Wavehouse, Atlantis, The Palm

BEST CONCERT, GIG OR NIGHTLIFE EVENT

50 Cent at Coca-Cola Arena

Black Coffee at White pop-up, Dubai Harbour

Bongo’s Bingos at Zero Gravity

Central Cee at Sole DXB

Elrow XXL at D3

Garage Nation at P7 Arena, Media One Hotel

Peggy Gou at Code, Soho Garden DXB, Meydan

Rewind Festival at Bla Bla

Rick Ross at Blu

The Script at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre

Solomun at Code, Soho Garden DXB, Meydan

Travis Scott at Float Dubai

GRAND PRIX

LEGACY VENUE

Barasti Beach

Irish Village, Garhoud

Zero Gravity

McGettigans, JLT

[u]bk

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Alma Bar

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

Babylon

Birdcage, Pullman Dubai Downtown

Black Flamingo

Coucou

Honeycomb Hi-Fi

Ling Ling, Atlantis The Royal

Mi Amie

Seven Tales at City Social, Grosvenor House Dubai

Tiki’s at Canary Club

NIGHTLIFE VENUE OF THE YEAR

Bla Bla

Blu

CÉ LA VI

B018

Iris

Lock, Stock & Barrel JBR

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Pure White

The Mansion, FIVE Jumeirah Village

Sky2.0

Soho Garden DXB, Meydan

Soho Garden Palm