Sponsored: The contemporary home of refined evening brunches, roast dinners and themed nights…

The palatial Jumeirah Al Qasr is one of the most stately and luxurious resorts in Dubai. Within its impressive collection of restaurants you’ll find The Hide, a modern and refined brasserie tucked on the lower ground level of the hotel.

Here, understated elegance dictates and aesthetic that’s grand without being gaudy, featuring dark woods, red leathers and crisp white tablecloths. Out on the terrace, pretty views of the neatly landscaped grounds and calm Madinat Jumeirah waterways await, with an almost tropical-feel to the billowing drapes, stone tiles and latticed woods. With an ambience of a chic sophisticated jazz club, it’s got just the right mix of warm vintage allure and delicate contemporary flair, inviting guests to enjoy a menu of modern brasserie fare against a backdrop of slick service and dazzling decor.

Alongside an extensive a la carte menu of innovative brasserie dishes: think succulent cuts of meat and seafood delicacies, a flavorful grill selections, and an array of plant-based alternatives, there are several weekly specials to catch-up with loved ones over in a setting of style and sophistication.

From a gourmet evening brunch to a hearty Sunday roast, here’s what’s happening at The Hide this season.

Wednesday: Steak Frites night

For a mid-week treat, enjoy The Hide’s Steak Frites night, where you’ll get to tuck into the French brasserie classic for Dhs165. Available on Wednesday evenings, you’ll get a premium piece of meat, cooked to order, with crispy golden fries. Pair it with a tipple of your choice, perusing the impressive selection of fine French and Italian wines available to order from the extensive wine list.

Thursday: Seafood Night

Thursdays put seafood centre stage, and a sharing-style, three-course menu is Dhs390 per person. On the menu, you’ll get to enjoy dishes like Dibba oysters and prawn cocktail, salmon risotto and whole grilled seabass, and dessert of chocolate fondant and churros. Celebrating a special occasion or in the mood for a tipple or two? A Dhs200 upgrade gets you unlimited premium drinks.

Friday: Evening Brunch

A decadent foodie affair to start the weekend, The Hide’s Friday night brunch is a three-hour package, featuring prime cuts and a selection of premium drinks. Running from 6.30pm to 9.30pm, the menu features starters like charred octopus and cured beef carpaccio, followed by a chef’s grill selection of premium cuts. For dessert, it’s chocolate fondant, New York style cheesecake, and churros. Enhancing the ambience, a live singer belts out soulful hits as you catch-up with your nearest and dearest. The food package is Dhs390, with a beverage package of wine, beer, and selected cocktails for Dhs200.

Sunday: Sunday Roast

The ultimate Sunday tradition gets reimagined with The Hide’s refined indulgence, and all are invited to experience a leisurely afternoon feast from 1pm to 4pm. Priced at Dhs300 per couple, you’ll get a choice of locally farmed whole chicken or Australian Wagyu beef, paired with classic sides of seasonal vegetables, baby potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, potato gratin, green salad and lashings of gravy. With a Dhs200 beverage upgrade, pair your Sunday lunch with free-flowing premium drinks, including red and white wine, beer, and a selection of cocktails and gin and tonics.

The Hide, Jumeirah Al Qasr Mon to Thurs 6pm to 10pm, Fri and Sat 6.30pm to 10.30pm, Sun 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 10pm. Tel: (800) 323232. @thehidedubai