Noble Camp elevates the traditional Dubai Safari experience with premium catering, a licensed bar, and Instagrammable moments…

A desert safari is a quintessential Dubai experience, whether you’re a resident looking to do something unique with visitors, or you’re here on holiday. And while many are offered across town, they typically come with a sacrifice: great food, but poor entertainment; or brilliant entertainment, but no alcohol license.

But a new desert safari has now launched in Dubai bringing all the best bits of the desert experience together, and elevating it to a luxurious new level – Noble Camp.

Launched in April, Noble Camp is nestled within the rolling golden dunes of the Al Aweer desert, lit by pretty twinkling fairy lights and divided between a little souk, a relaxing lounge, an expansive restaurant, and an activity area.

Transport is included, so your experience begins when you’re picked up in the afternoon – around 2pm/2.30pm if you’re doing the desert safari first, or 4pm if you’re heading straight to dinner. The smart vehicles are spacious and comfortable to seat six, and take you roughly an hour from the city (traffic dependent) to reach the entrance to the desert area. But you won’t just take a simple road to get down to the camp base. The fun starts from the moment the tyres hit the sand, as you dune bash your way towards Noble, an exhilarating 15 minutes that throws you over dunes and across desert plains.

The entrance to Noble is marked by a grand archway, leading guests into a pretty souk where you can shop for spices and handpainted ceramics, or get some locally-inspired henna art.

The camp itself is beautiful, adorned in soft sand, lit by twinkling lanterns and fairy lights, with Instagrammable moments dotted around. Take a picture in the alfresco majlis while holding a falcon, pick up an Arabic coffee from the coffee cart, or take a break under the tree. Then, make your way to the newly added activity area, where more beautiful seating areas are encased in billowing sheer curtains, and guests can admire the sorbet-hued sunset with activities like camel rides and sandboarding.

At 6pm, the sound of a live oud player draws guests to their seats – there’s two areas: one for guests who opt for the buffet, and an elevated deck for those who choose the four-course chef menu. The latter is a more refined culinary experience with dishes served to the table, and comes with the best view of the stage, where nine different acts perform through dinner.

The live acts are what really sets Noble Camp apart, and you’re taken on a journey from the twirling malwlawa dancers and heritage sufi dance performances, to dazzling belly dancers and dabkha dancers with thundering drums that light up. The undoubted highlight is the Noble fire show that concludes proceedings at 8.30pm – it’s a daring display of acrobatics and theatre, given further wow-factor from the fact that it’s all done with roaring flame.

Pricing

If you opt for the safari followed by the desert dinner show, it’s priced at Dhs350 per person with the regular buffet, or Dhs395 per person with the premium buffet. Shared transport is also provided with both of these options.

For the safari followed by a four-course set menu during the dinner show, it’s Dhs595 per person, or Dhs695 per person for front row seating and two house drinks included. Both of these packages are for a minimum of two guests.

If you come just for dinner without the desert safari, the premium buffet dinner and BBQ grill is Dhs395, the four-course set menu is Dhs495, and the four-course menu with front row seating and two house drinks is Dhs595. All of these packages include private return transfers, and are for a minimum of two guests.

nobleadventure.com

Images: Supplied