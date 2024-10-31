26 brilliant things everyone has to do in Dubai…
Whether you’re new to the city or a seasoned resident, with the pace at which the city evolves, there’s always loads of new things to do in Dubai. So whether it’s for your next set of visitors or your personal bucket list, we’ve put together the ultimate A to Z of things to do in Dubai. From nature trails and desert glamping to water parks, golf, and futuristic museums, consider these 26 brilliant things to do your ultimate guide to exploring all corners of the city.
A is for… Aquaventure World
The world’s largest waterpark boasts over 100 slides, a super-sized family zone for the little ones, and an array of aquatic animal experiences. Whether you’re a thrill-seeker looking to take on the Leap of Faith or Poseidon’s revenge, or more about chilled-out cruises around the lazy river, you’re guaranteed a day of epic fun. Passes start from Dhs300 for UAE residents, or Dhs350 for visitors.
aquaventureworld.com
B is for… Bubbalicious
Brunch is a right of passage for any Dubai resident or visitor, and there’s hundreds across town to suit every occasion: A big birthday with all your mates, family-friendly fun complete with Disney Princess appearances, or a la carte options where you get to sample Michelin-pedigree fare. But if we were to tell you to visit just one brunch, we’d have to say Bubbalicious, which takes over three restaurants at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi every Saturday afternoon. The spread is nothing short of outstanding: think boats filled with oysters, towers of seafood, a dedicated cheese room and more than a dozen bars dotted throughout the grounds. It’s legendary for a reason. Prices start from Dhs300 for children and Dhs585 for adults with house drinks and sparkling.
marriott.com
C is for… Cloud 22
A day spent soaking up the sun at a rooftop pool is a must for any trip to Dubai. The one at Atlantis The Royal, Cloud 22, is particularly awe-inspiring, connecting the two boxy towers of Atlantis The Royal with a jaw-dropping deck of stretching infinity pool, grand cabanas, and a glamourous bar. Aptly set across the hotel’s 22nd floor, luxurious features include beds set overwater, VIP amenities for cabana-goers, and a takeover from Dolce & Gabbana which adds a high-fashion touch to the aesthetic. Daytime rates start from Dhs325, while night swims start from Dhs200, entry only.
atlantis.com
D is for… Desert glamping
The Nest by Sonara is an elevated glamping experience, with 14 exclusive half-dome structures built to seamlessly blend into the surrounding dunes at Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve. Each sleeps two people (plus two children upon request), with sunset, sunrise and dune facing options. An extension of the dazzling desert dinner experience, Sonara, The Nest is roughly five minutes drive from Sonara Camp. Amenities include an ensuite bathroom, in-house dinner, breakfast and minibar. Overnight stays start from Dhs2,680.
nara.ae
E is for… Emirates Golf Club
Dubai is one of the best cities in the world for golf and one of the OG golf clubs, Emirates Golf Club, features two renowned courses: The Majlis Course and The Faldo Course. The Majlis is one that golfing aficionados flock to Dubai for, not only for the course, but also for the incredible backdrop of the soaring Dubai Marina skyscrapers. Non-members are able to book sessions, although you’ll need to download the Viya App, with rates from Dhs765.
dubaigolf.com
F is for… Fountain
The Dubai Fountain, sandwiched between Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa, is one of those Dubai tourist traps everyone needs to visit once. A sensory water show timed to music on Burj Lake, the shows take place every half hour from 6pm. It’s free to watch, but at peak times expect to be two or three rows back as the crowds gather around the lake edge. Alternatively, for the best views, book a Boat Ride on the lake (Dhs68.20) or a spot on the Fountain Boardwalk (Dhs20) and be right in the heart of the action.
thedubaimall.com
G is for… Global Village
Global Village brings the world together in one place. With its array of pavilions inspired by different countries, it’s burgeoning collection of street food, floating markets, rides and parades, it’s the kind of place that’s impossible to complete in one visit. There’s something for everyone here: foodies, families, culture vultures… so wear comfortable shoes and get exploring. Entry starts from Dhs25.
globalvillage.ae
H is for… Hatta
Your invitation to discover outside of the city lines, 90 minutes from Dubai sits an enclave of stunning natural beauty. Go for the day to Hatta and enjoy kayaking on the dam, hiking the craggy mountain trails, or all manner of activities at the Wadi Hub. Or make a weekend of it and book one of the trailers, caravans or dome tents – all glamping options with a luxe Dubai touch. You pay for activities individually (starting from Dhs20), while glamping rates start from Dhs680.
visithatta.com
I is for… Ice Rink
One thing Dubai Malls are good at (except for world-class shopping) are providing an array of unique entertainment. World’s fastest rollercoaster? Find it at Dubai Hills Mall. A ski slope? Inside Mall of Emirates. And at Dubai Mall, you’ll find not only an aquarium, but an ice rink too. You can just hire skates and glide around if you’re experienced, or book into skate school if you’re here to learn. Tickets start from Dhs90.
dubaiicerink.com
J is for… Jumeirah Mosque
To learn a bit more about local culture, Jumeirah Mosque is a great place to start. Much-loved for its beautiful architecture, non-worshippers are also welcome to explore inside provided it’s outside of prayer time. Enjoy guided tours at 10am and 2pm daily (except Friday) and learn more about Dubai’s past and its cultural backbone.
jumeirahmosque.ae
K is for… Kite Beach
Just past Burj Al Arab along the Jumeirah beachfront, Kite Beach earned its name thanks to its popularity with watersports enthusiasts, and as the sun sets you’ll often see a whole host of kite surfers enjoying the waves. It’s a public beach so free and open 24/7, but to enjoy the array of food trucks and shops that dot the promenade, go during the daytime. Bring a picnic and perch up for the day, or head here for a run, swim or cycle – there’s always lots going on.
kitebeach.ae
L is for… La Perle
A stalwart Dubai attraction, prepare to be amazed by the aquatic spectacle of La Perle. The 270-degree seating means you feel like you’re part of the performance, and as well as high-tech visuals and artistic performances, the acrobatics and stunts are really what adds the wow-factor at this Habtoor City show. Prices start from Dhs269.
laperle.com
M is for… Museum of the Future
Defying the traditional objective of a museum, to show you the past, Museum of the Future is a glimpse into what life will look like 50 years from now. A remarkable architectural marvel on the edge of Sheikh Zayed Road, visitors can expect a space shuttle simulation, a visit to the â€˜stationâ€™s command centreâ€™, a â€˜gram-worthy space where you will learn the importance of climate change, a level where you can revive your senses and much more. Tickets start from Dhs145.
museumofthefuture.ae
N is for… Nature trails at Mushrif Park
Sure, Dubai is known for its soaring skyscrapers and rolling deserts, but did you know the city is also home to some pretty scenic nature trails? Head to Mushrif Park, around 30 minutes from the main city, and get your steps in on the 10km hiking trail, where you can discover the natural beauty and indigenous wildlife. The trail features sculptures, stairways, a wooden bridge, and slopes to add a challenge for those who seek it. Along the way, designated rest areas provide hikers with the chance to take a break and enjoy the stunning views.
dm.gov.ae
O is for… Old Dubai
Dubai’s glittering skyline and five-star hotels might be what defines it these days, but the beating heart of the city still exists in Old Dubai. Take a trip here to admire the Arabian architecture of Al Seef, haggle at the Spice or Gold Souk, or take a traditional Abra ride (Dhs3) across Dubai Creek and admire the city from both sides.
P is for… Palm West Beach
Arguably one of Dubai’s most popular spots, Palm West Beach is a gorgeous stretch that runs from FIVE Palm Jumeirah up to Dukes The Palm. Along it, you can enjoy sundowners at bars like Koko Bay or February 30, enjoy days on the sand at gorgeous spots like Kyma and SAN, or party into the night at perennially popular Surf Club. All of the beach clubs have an entry fee, but many offer credit back to spend on food and drink.
westbeach.ae
Q is for… QE2
The world’s first floating hotel has seen a former grand dame of the seas permanently docked at Mina Rashid. The QE2 Dubai is an invitation to return to the great days of cruising, with guests invited to check-in to one of the oceanic-inspired cabins, dine as the late Queen Elizabeth would have done on traditional British fare at The Grand Grill, or enjoy a retro show at Theatre by QE2. And for history buffs, daily tours offer an insight into the inner workings and former celebrity guests of this storied ship.
qe2.com
R is for… Ripe Market
The antithesis to Dubai’s array of burgeoning malls is Ripe Market, an open-air market happening every weekend at Academy Park. Over the years it’s expanded into the biggest market in the city, and a wealth of homegrown brands set up shop here every weekend selling everything from sweet treats to clothes and homewares. But it’s much more than just shopping, expect food trucks, play areas, activity zones and even an outdoor cinema. Entry is Dhs5.
ripeevents.com
S is for… Skydive Dubai
If you’re in Dubai and looking to try one of the city’s most daring activities, a sky dive is for you. It’s slightly cheaper to book the desert sky dive, but to get that iconic shot of soaring over the Palm Jumeirah, you’ll want to book the drop zone at Al Sufouh, by Zero Gravity. A once-in-a-lifetime experience, after you jump out of the plane, firmly attached to your tandem instructor, you’ll be freefalling at over 200kmph as you cruise back down to earth. Prices start from Dhs2,199.
skydivedubai.ae
T is for… theme parks
In the cooler months, Dubai’s quad of theme parks at Dubai Parks & Resorts are a great place for a family-friendly day out. You can pick between the parks: Real Madrid World, Legoland, Legoland Waterpark and Motiongate, or get a ticket that combines several, and take on the thrilling array of themed rides and experiences that await. In the cooler months, you’re better off at IMG World of Adventure, a six-zone indoor theme park packed full of thrills for the whole family. Dubai Parks and Resorts tickets start from Dhs330, while IMG World tickets are priced at Dhs365.
dubaiparksresots.com
U is for… Ushuaia
The super clubbing experiences in Dubai might have dwindled post-Covid, but a new one – Ibiza-born Ushuaia – has just landed in the city. Between October and May it’s set to host a roster of incredible events to bring the noise to Dubai Harbour, with the next one taking place on November 16, with Adriatique Present X. Tickets start from Dhs295.
ushuaiadubai.com
V is for… Vox Outdoor
This is Dubai’s very best outdoor cinema experience, complete with plush seating, gourmet snacks and a best-in-class viewing experience. Set on the rooftop of Galleria Mall in Al Wasl, it’s the ultimate alfresco date night. Tickets start from Dhs60.
uae.voxcinemas.com
W is for… Workshops at JamJar
Looking to get creative? There’s loads of fun workshops you can sign up for in Dubai, from cake decorating to woodwork. At JamJar, a cool, industrial art studio in Al Quoz, artsy workshops range from figure drawing to print making. There’s adult, teen, and child classes available, with rates from Dhs80, including all materials.
thejamjardubai.com
X is for… XLine Dubai Marina
See Dubai Marina from a different point of view – from 170 metres up. This 1km zipline stretches from a residential building in JBR to Dubai Marina Mall, gliding over the calm marina waters so that you get to soak in the city from a totally unique vantage point. It’s a double zipline, so you and a mate can soar superman-style next to each other, reaching speeds of up to 80km/h. It’s Dhs699 per person.
xdubai.com
Y is for… Yacht trip
Looking to get the ultimate selfie of you and your mates out at sea backdropped by the cityâ€™s star attractions? Chartering your own yacht is surprisingly affordable in this city, especially if youâ€™re splitting the price between a dozen or so people. Yacht Do You Want have a whole roster of boats available to book for half-days, full-days or several hours, which come with an expert crew to show you the sights from the Arabian Gulf.
@yachtdoyouwant
Z is for… Zuma
It’s impossible to choose just one restaurant to visit in Dubai, with more than 13,000 across the city. But if you want to hit up one of the very best, few offer the haute cuisine, excellent mixology and impeccable service that Zuma does. A long-standing DIFC hotspot that’s got 15 years under its belt as one of the very best Dubai restaurants, it’s legendary for a reason. Whether you’re here for business lunch, brunch, or late night cocktails in the lounge, you’re sure of a good time.
zumarestaurant.com
For inspiration on more things to do, we’ve got you covered. Check out our guide to brilliant group activities, ideas for when you have visitors, or the ultimate girls’ trip.
And if you’re looking for more things to do around the UAE, we’ve curated handy guides to each of the emirates. For cultural fun, check out the best things to do in Sharjah; in Ras Al Khaimah, adventure awaits; and here you’ll find out bucket list guide to the natural beauty in Umm Al Quwain.
Happy exploring!
