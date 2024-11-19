We could end up seeing some extra long weekends next year…

Thanks to UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024, we already have the details of both public and private holidays in 2025.

Because most of the dates mentioned in the resolution relate to religious celebrations, they’re expressed in line with the Hijri (or Islamic) Calendar. And there’s a good reason why the corresponding Gregorian Calendar (that’s the 12 solar month format of January, February etc) dates were not mentioned along with them.

The Islamic Calendar is based on moon phase cycles – rather than the solar orbit-based, 365.25 day year of the Gregorian Calendar – the two calendars are unsynchronised and so the dates will change relative to one another with each passing year. For example Eid al Fitr started on April 21 in 2023, and then in 2024 it began April 10.

There also needs to be a final ‘by the eye’ confirmation of the particular lunar phase before certain Islamic holidays can officially commence. The Moon Sighting Committee needs to physically be able to see the shape of the moon. That means although we can offer fairly reliable predictions, we cannot 100 per cent guarantee the Gregorian holiday dates.

The holidays for 2025 confirmed by UAE Cabinet Resolution No. 27 of 2024 are:

As has been the tradition in recent years, a one-day holiday on January 1 (Wednesday), 2025, celebrating the Gregorian New Year

A three-day holiday for Eid Al Fitr from Shawwal 1-3 (moon sighting dependent). An extra day may be added if Ramadan completes 30 days.

There will be one day off for Arafat Day (Dhu Al Hijjah 9) and three further days for Eid Al Adha (Dhu Al Hijjah 10 to 12).

One day will be given for Islamic New Year (falling on Muharram 1, Gregorian Calendar date to be confirmed).

The calendar provides holidays for Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday (falling on Rabi Al Awwal 12, Gregorian Calendar date to be confirmed).

It also appears that next year we will be getting December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday), to honour Commemoration Day and to celebrate the 54th UAE Union Day (what was formally National Day).

Fortunately, astronomical science is able to predict with considerable accuracy and length of foresight, what future lunar phases will look like.

And the Emirates Astronomy Society has already made some forecasts of what is likely to happen in 2025.

When will Ramadan 2025 begin?

According to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Astronomy Society, ‘The crescent moon of the month of Ramadan 1446 AH will be born on Friday, February 28, 2025.’ This means that, astronomically, Ramadan 2025 in the UAE will likely start on Saturday, March 1, 2025.

When will Eid Al Fitr 2025 begin?

An article that appeared in The National includes direct correspondence with Al Jarwan, who states:

“Eid Al Fitr could fall between Monday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 2″.

The National’s feature goes on to suggest that “Arafat Day is expected to fall on Friday, May 30, which would mean Eid Al Adha will fall from Saturday, May 31, to Wednesday, June 2.”

What about other religious holidays in 2025?

That would put Islamic New Year “on Friday, June 27”. Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Monday, September 1.

It’s also worth noting that, the UAE Cabinet resolution No. 27 of 2024, states that “in the event the Month of Ramadan completes (30) days, day (30) of Ramadan shall be deemed as an official holiday added to the Eid-Al-Fitr holiday.”

