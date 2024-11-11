Dive in…

If you’re looking for a holiday close to home, we’re spoiled with staycation deals across the city. But if you’re looking to drop-and-flop in the comforts of a private space, a getaway with its own private pool is the place to book. From Bedouin-inspired desert resorts to villas overlooking the ocean, here are 14 brilliant hotels in Dubai with private pools.

Bab Al Shams

The newly unveiled desert pool villas at Bab Al Shams are the absolute staycation dream, especially in this evolving weather. Located in the quiet and tranquility of the desert, away from the main resort premises, the villas offer complete privacy, incredible amenities and a getaway like no other, with a view of the rolling desert dunes and the starry night sky. Available in the one-bedroom and two-bedroom format, these villas have that rustic-safari-chic vibe and the temperature-controlled private pool out back surrounded by a bonfire place, sun loungers and an outdoor dining table if you fancy poolside meals. The massive villas feature high-ceilings and expansive spacing – if you’re looking for holiday home inspiration, this is it.

Bab Al Shams, Al Qudra Road, Dubai, rates start at Dhs1,700 for one-bedroom, Tel: (0) 4 809 6100, @babalshamshotel

Al Habtoor Polo Resort

For big group getaways, the grounds of the Al Habtoor Polo Resort feature 25 luxurious four bedroom Royal Villas, finished with Egyptian cotton sheets, freshly plumped pillows, rain showers and their own private pool, many of which overlook the manicured polo lawns. All four bedrooms come with private en-suites, and communal spaces include a living area, dining deck and built-in BBQ pit. Should you wish to tear yourself away from the comforts of your private digs, there’s dining to enjoy at The Grill Pit, an Argentinian-inspired grill; casual pub Horse & Hound; plus Mediterranean fare at Andalusia.

Al Habtoor Polo Resort, Wadi Al Safa 5, Emirates Road 611, pool villas from Dhs4,050. Tel: (0)4 435 4444, habtoorpoloresort.com

Al Maha, A Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa

One of the most luxurious staycations in the UAE, Al Maha is the resort to book for a special occasion. Roughly a 45-minute drive out of Dubai, Al Maha’s 42 Bedouin-inspired villas are dotted throughout the dunes, each offering an aesthetic inspired by its surroundings, as well as a secluded outdoor deck, where you’ll find a temperature-controlled pool. Regular Bedouin suites come with one bedroom, while the Royal and Emirates suites have two, and the Presidential suite houses three grand bedrooms. At Al Maha, you’ll also find a rooftop bar perfect for stargazing, an a la carte restaurant and an instantly-relaxing spa. Activities on offer include archery, desert drives and nature walks.

Al Maha, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, from Dhs3,660. Tel: (04) 832 9900, marriott.com

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Anantara The Palm is one of Dubai’s most beloved staycation spots, thanks to its huge, lagoon-sized swimming pool, impressive collection of restaurants and serene Anantara Spa. But if you’re looking for a little more privacy than what comes with the regular collection of guest rooms and lagoon-facing suites, you’ll want to book one of their one- or two-bedroom villas, that each come with a private pool. The team are on-hand to make your experience even more memorable by organising a floating in-villa breakfast, or Anantara’s signature Dining by Design, where you’ll enjoy a private dinner on the golden beachfront.

Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, pool villas from Dhs5,460. Tel: (0)4 567 8888, anantara.com

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Thai-born luxury hotel brand features a collection of 70 one-, two- and four-bedroom villas, many of which come with private pools. On the city-facing side are one-bedroom garden pool villas, on the opposite side of the island, you’ll find one- and two-bedroom villas with direct beach access, facing the rest of the World Islands. There’s also a collection of rooms and suites that come with small pools out on the terrace or garden. There’s a rustic, barefoot luxury feel about all of the central areas: palm trees surround the swimming pool, a growing garden spills down to the beach, there’s even a wooden swing in the water on either side of the island.

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South America, World Islands, pool rooms from Dhs2,478. Tel: (0)4 567 8777, anantara.com

Atlantis The Royal

When the 43-storey Atlantis The Royal resort opened earlier this year, it brought with it an array of luxurious hotel rooms with private pools. Among the jaw-dropping array of next-level pads, guests at this ultra-luxury address can check-in to a Sky Pool Villa, which comes with glass-walled infinity pool, a dining table to seat six, and a butler on hand to cater to your every need. Looking to live the ultimate Atlantis The Royal experience? Then you’ll want to check-in to one of the bespoke penthouses, ranging from the humble two-floor skyscape penthouse, to the regal four-bedroom royal penthouse – a two-floor, four-bedroom stay of splendour with spellbinding city vistas.

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Sky pool villas from Dhs11,515. Tel: (0)4 426 0000, atlantis.com

Bvlgari Resort Dubai

The ultra-luxury Bulgari fashion house continued the expansion of its hospitality empire with the arrival of Bvlgari Resort Dubai in 2017. Alongside a collection of rooms and suites finished with stylish Bvlgari touches, the resort boasts a collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom villas, all of which come with private pools. Villas face either the beach or city skyline, and for group getaways they have the option to be grouped together to form a bigger, super-chic pad. While staying at the resort, don’t miss the opportunity to daycation at the nautically inspired Bvlgari Yacht Club, or enjoy a dazzling dining experience at nine-seater Japanese restaurant, Hōseki.

Bvlgari Resort Dubai, Jumeira Bay Island, Jumeira 2, villa prices on request. Tel: (0)4 777 5555, bulgarihotels.com

FIVE Jumeirah Village

With its collection of more than 250 swimming pools, FIVE Jumeirah Village is an architectural icon in Dubai’s hotel scene. All of the two- and four-bedroom hotel apartments come with a private swimming pool, while one-bedroom options have either their own jacuzzi or private swimming pool. This is the hotel to book for splitting your time between partying and soaking up the views from your private pool: a regular roster of events happen at the main social pool, as well as popular restaurants Soul Street and Trattoria by Cinque.

FIVE Jumeirah Village, Jumeirah Village Circle, private pool villas from Dhs1,620. Tel: (0)4 248 9999, jumeirahvillage.fivehotelsandresorts.com

FIVE Palm Jumeirah

This luxe party pad may be globally renowned for its beach raves and swanky rooftop soirees, but did you know it’s also home to a collection of suites and villas all with private pools? Checking-in to one of FIVE Palm Jumeirah’s two-bedroom suites means skyline views and your own swimming pool, while the four-bedroom duplex suite is an expansive spot for a large group getaway backdropped by the beach. For the ultimate FIVE Palm Jumeirah experience, you’ll want to book one of the four-bedroom villas that line either side of the hotel, offering almost direct beach access, plenty of space for you and your mates, and your own private swimming pool perfect for making a splash at.

FIVE Palm Jumeirah, Palm West Beach, pool suites from 5,220. Tel: (0)4 455 9999, palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

JA Lake View

The UAE’s largest experience resort, JA The Resort is even better with the chic and contemporary suite enhancements at JA Lake View Hotel. Perfect for an elevated stay, JA Lake View Hotel’s collection of one-bedroom suites now come with private pools and two-bedroom abodes have been fitted with a bubbling Jacuzzi out on the terrace. In the one-bedroom suites, guests can enjoy a floating breakfast in the private pool, or an afternoon of tan-topping on the deck that overlooks the 9-hole championship golf course. In a two-bedroom suite, gather friends or loved ones for a sunset dip in the jacuzzi, then enjoy dinner served on your terrace while you gaze out over the greenery.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, Dubai, pool suites from Dhs2,475. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

The Malakiya Villas at Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf are arguably some of Dubai’s grandest and most sumptuous addresses for a luxury stay. The interiors have a contemporary refresh, while still retaining the striking Arabesque design. The spacious interiors are bathed in natural light, enhanced with neutral furnishings, and offer picturesque views of the serene waterways and surrounding gardens. Reached via a traditional wooden abra, the two- and three-bedroom Malakiya Villas all come with a plunge pool, expansive private terrace, kitchen and access to Madinat Jumeirah’s 2km private beach and array of pools. Guests checking-in here also benefit from a dedicated team of private butlers, on hand to fulfill guests’ every whim.

Malakiya Villas, Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf, Madinat Jumeirah, villas from Dhs40,000. Tel: (800) 3232, jumeirah.com

Melia Desert Palm

Set a 20-minute drive out of the city, Melia Desert Palm is set overlooking a 160-acre polo estate, and feels worlds away from the skyscraping skylines of Dubai Marina or Downtown Dubai. A contemporary, family-friendly resort, there’s both one- and two-bedroom villas with private pools, and some even directly overlook the polo fields. All of the villas offer expansive outdoor space, with sun loungers at the poolside and shaded cabanas or swinging seats, each beautifully landscaped in lush gardens.

Melia Desert Palm, Al Awir Road, pool villas from Dhs2,180. Tel: (0)4 323 8888, melia.com

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa

With whitewashed interiors, floor to ceiling windows that lead to a deck filled with alfresco seating, a plush cabana and a private pool, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa’s private villas were designed with play-cations in mind. There’s both one- and two-bedroom options, although there’s plenty of space to invite your crew over for soiree’s on the sand: all the villas open up directly onto the beach. You benefit from full access to the resort’s impressive facilities, including the relaxing spa, infinity pool and signature restaurant, Cafe Nikki. And no trip is complete without a visit to the beach club next door, where celebrating life is the motto for themed events every day of the week.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa, Pearl Jumeira, pool villas from Dhs6,750. Tel: dubai.nikkibeach.com

Raffles The Palm

This instantly recognisable pretty peach palace on the Palm Jumeirah is home to some of the city’s most spacious – and grandest – rooms in Dubai. But as well as the array of rooms in the main building, the grounds are lined with a collection of private villas, each an eight-bedroom mini-mansion with space to sleep up to 8. The crowning feature of these grand addresses isn’t the full spa with hammam, nor is it the 24-hour butler service, it’s the rooftop swimming pool that offers guests the ultimate spot for tan topping and relaxation with views that stretch across the fronds.

Raffles The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, villas from 29,750. Tel: (0)4 248 8888, raffles.com/thepalm-dubai

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

At this elegant French resort on the Palm Jumeirah, the array of rooms and suites is complimented by a duo of private villas, both of which come with their own swimming pool. Spread across 3,700 square feet, the Beach Villa sleeps up to six adults and one child across three bedrooms, and offers direct beach access, a rooftop terrace with stretching city views, and its own private swimming pool and jacuzzi. Looking to upgrade your stay even further? A Lodge Villa ranges in size between 7,000 and 8,000 square feet, with soaring architecture and French provençal décor fused with Arabian hospitality, these three addresses are a lesson in unparalleled staycationing. The two-floor lodge villas each have three bedrooms and two entertainment rooms, an airy dining room, private pool, Jacuzzi and sundeck, and a rooftop terrace. You’ll never need to leave.

Sofitel Dubai The Palm, East Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, price on request. Tel: (0)4 455 6677, sofitel-dubai-thepalm.com