It’s cloudy with a chance of digging the winter boots out…

How many of you, and we’re specifically looking at British expats here, got excited texts from home last week saying “it’s snowing here”? You’d have likely feigned excitement for the benefit of those friends and family members, so as not to dampen their already soggy, energy bill-fearing, spirits. “That’s nice” you probably said “we’re just off to a beach club, enjoy the complete infrastructural meltdown”.

Well it seems like the UK is sending their meteorological regards, as the most recent forecast from the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has predicted a prevailing case of ‘the grey’ heading into town for the rest of the week.

Yes the five-day NCM outlook for the UAE warns of coastal and island lows of just 18ºC, cloudy skies, potential rainfall, elevated winds and rough seas.

This is of course in the lead-up to the long Eid Al Etihad weekend, and a UAE-wide itinerary packed to the patriotic gills with exciting celebrations, events and the 2024 edition of the Emirates Dubai 7s. The good news is that the forecast does seem to suggest a sky-based cheer-up by Saturday, but there’s little in life that’s as unpredictable as the weather.

There will be plenty of residents excited about the possibility of cooler temps though. Those looking for silver linings in the cloud cover will no doubt be rummaging through the back of their wardrobes to dig out the ‘big boots’ or bear hug hoodies. Some may be heading over to the Winter Garden at Al Habtoor City, for a first dose of festive feels.

For more winter-inspired ideas and a metric tonne of fun things to do this weekend, outside and in, make sure you’re following What’s On. We’ll never rain on your parade.

Images: Getty