Though the name has changed, the spirit remains…

What is in a name? That which we call knafeh chocolate, by any other name would smell just as sweet. Gungey Slab Snax, for example. Terrible branding – but it’s still giving aromatic confectionary.

So it is with public holidays. On December 2, the UAE celebrates the anniversary of its founding. On this date in 1971 – the fledgling nation-state declared its independence. A fraternity of emirates, born (in conventional terms) from the Trucial States of a British Protectorate, but endowed with a human history far older than its borders, stretching back to a time that long predates settlers setting foot in Europe.

On that day, every year since – the country has observed a public holiday for what was known as UAE National Day. For its residents and citizens, it’s far more than just another day off from work. It’s a time to give thanks to this land of opportunity and safety, to celebrate the spirit of the union, to honour UAE heritage and to reflect on the country’s founding virtues – ideas like tolerance, hospitality, strength, generosity and unity.

Re: Union

The leading importance of that last value, ‘unity’ took the driving seat in a 2023 rebranding for the country’s 52nd anniversary. The celebration formally known as UAE National Day, became UAE Union Day. The spirit of what was being honoured remained very much the same, but was a more transparent moniker for the day. Yes it is about national pride, but one that’s founded in Union of its composite emirates, and its people.

Eid Al Etihad

And now in 2024, we have December 2’s final form. What was National Day, and then Union Day, is now Eid Al Etihad – using the inspiring and authentic Arabic nomenclature – that truly captures the essence of what the day is about.

What does Eid Al Etihad mean?

Eid Al Etihad translates to festival (or festivities/celebration) of the Union. A stirring call to wave those UAE flags high.

Will we get a public holiday for Eid Al Etihad?

Yes. The UAE Cabinet resolution which sets the calendar for public and private holidays in the country, made provision for two days of holiday to mark the occasion, falling on December 2 and 3, which is a Monday and Tuesday. Meaning, for those that have weekends off (sorry service industry), there will be a four-day weekend.

Will there be fireworks for Eid Al Etihad 2024?

If you want to see the Eid Al Etihad fireworks in Dubai, you’ll be able to catch them on both Monday December 2 and Tuesday December 3, taking place in four locations: JBR Beach, Al Seef, Hatta and Dubai Festival City Mall. The timings have not yet been confirmed. The fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall will be coupled with the daily IMAGINE light and laser show, a colourful display that illuminates the waters at Festival City each evening.

You’ll also be able to see fireworks in Dubai at Global Village at 9pm every night between Friday November 29 and Tuesday December 3. Each week, Global Village illuminates the skies with a fireworks display on Friday and Saturday, and the National Day weekend will be no different.

What’s new for Eid Al Etihad 53 (2024)?

For the big weekend, a recent announcement by the Union Day committee has said that there will be Eid Al Etihad Zones across the seven emirates for December 2. More details on locations and inclusions will follow shortly.

What do the Eid Al Etihad holidays look like for 2025?

The 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations will include another two-day public and private holiday. We will be getting December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday), to honour Commemoration Day and to celebrate Eid Al Etihad.

For more information on 2025 holiday dates, check out our full guide.