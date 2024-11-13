Fabulous ways to spend New Year’s Day if you’re in Dubai…

Ready or not, the most wonderful time of the year is officially here. If you haven’t locked in plans for New Year’s Day 2025 yet, we’ve rounded up the best ways to kick off the new year – from family-friendly feasts to lively bottomless brunches that keep the festivities going.

Here’s 25 ways to celebrate New Year’s Day in Dubai:

Ammos

Ease into 2025 with a leisurely extended breakfast at Ammos, where Greek-inspired morning favourites and beachfront views make for a serene start to the new year.

Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, breakfast until 1pm, Jan 1, à la carte pricing. @ammosgreekdubai

Azure Beach

Celebrate new beginnings with a special edition of She by the Sea, where all are invited to enjoy the coveted ladies’ day perks. Choose from three packages for just Dhs150 per person: breakfast before 11am; five drinks all day; or unlimited rosé from 4pm to 7pm.

Azure Beach, Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, 10am to 7pm, Jan 1, Dhs150 per package. @azurebeachdubai

Bistro Aamara

Kick off the new year with a flavoursome Recovery Brunch inspired by the Silk Road at Bistro Aamara. Dive into Chef Ritwik’s specialties, from Kazakh Samsa pastries to the much-loved butter chicken and Thai Khao Suey dumplings. Pair these with an array of beverages, including cocktails, wines, and mocktails, for a brunch that’s sure to satisfy every palate.

Bistro Aamara, Downtown Dubai, 2pm to 6pm, Jan 1, Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house with sparkling. Tel: (0)52 573 5723. @bistroaamara.ae

Bistro Des Arts

Ring in 2025 with a Parisian-style brunch at Bistro Des Arts, offering an authentic taste of France along Dubai Marina. Indulge in a delightful brunch menu and celebrate the first day of the year with classic French flavours in a cosy, traditional bistro setting.

Bistro Des Arts, Dubai Marina, 10am to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs210 soft, Dhs240 house (includes two drinks). Tel: (0)4 551 1576. @bistrodesarts

Brasserie 2.0

Celebrate New Year’s Day in style at Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, where a lavish buffet awaits to mark the start of 2025. Dive into culinary classics and discover fresh flavours as you toast to the new year, all set against a lively backdrop of live music and festive cheer.

Brasserie 2.0, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, 1.30pm to 4.30pm, Jan 1, Dhs475 soft, Dhs675 sparkling & house beverages, Dhs250 children (5-12), children under 5 eat free. Tel: +971 4 316 5555. @brasserie2.0

Casa Amor

Celebrate the first day of the year in style at newly-opened beachhouse Casa Amor, where a seaside New Year’s Day Brunch awaits. Guests will indulge in a curated sharing menu, perfect for creating memorable moments with friends and family. The celebration is elevated with a selection of premium beverages and Champagne, accompanied by lively DJ beats and a bohemian-inspired atmosphere.

Casa Amor, Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs950 per person, inclusive of premium beverages and Champagne. 21 years and above only. Tel: +971 4 777 2223. @casaamordubai

Cielo

Celebrate New Year’s Day in style at Cielo with a beachfront brunch that features the ultimate surf and turf buffet. Indulge in a selection of succulent steaks and fresh seafood, complemented by expertly crafted cocktails and traditional desserts. With stunning views of Ain Dubai and a vibrant, social atmosphere, this is the perfect way to start 2025.

Cielo, FIVE Luxe, JBR, 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1, Dhs499 per person (early bird, includes bottomless surf and turf buffet and house beverages), Dhs199 for children (ages 5-12, buffet and soft drinks). Tel: +971 275 9999. @fiveluxejbr

Dragonfly

Welcome the new year in style at Dragonfly, whether with a laid-back lunch or an evening brunch that turns up the excitement. Start 2025 with a curated lunch menu or opt for the evening brunch and afterparty, complete with handcrafted cocktails and the buzzing vibe of this chic venue at The Lana Promenade.

Dragonfly, The Lana Promenade by Dorchester Collection, lunch 1pm to 4pm, evening brunch 7pm to 11pm, Jan 1, price TBC. Tel: (0)4 834 8278. @dragonfly.dxb

Eugène Eugène

Celebrate New Year’s Day in style at Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates. With its lush greenery and tropical plants, Eugène Eugène offers a cosy, garden-like atmosphere perfect for a festive brunch. Enjoy French-inspired dishes, three hours of free-flowing beverages, and live entertainment in a stunning greenhouse-inspired setting. The brunch menu captures the essence of French joie de vivre, ideal for starting the year with family or friends.

Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, 12pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs325 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs625 premium beverages. Tel: +971 4379 8963. @eugeneeugenedubai

Goose Island Tap House Kick off the New Year in the yummiest way possible with a roast dinner at Goose Island Tap House. Enjoy live carving stations featuring beef, lamb, chicken, pork, and a plant-based vegan roast, all served with crispy roast potatoes, Yorkshire puddings, rich gravy, and traditional desserts. Goose Island Tap House, FIVE Luxe, 12pm to 5pm, Jan 1, Dhs399 per person with house beverages, Dhs125 for children (ages 5-12). Tel: +971 275 9999. @gooseislandjbr

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm

Start 2025 with a rejuvenating First of January Ritual at Guerlain Spa. Enjoy over three hours of pure relaxation, including a detoxifying body wrap, a hot stone full-body massage, and the exclusive Ultimate Black Orchid Face Treatment to restore energy, balance, and radiance. The perfect way to embrace the new year with vitality and glowing skin.

Guerlain Spa, One&Only The Palm, 10am to 9pm, Jan 1 to Jan 14, Dhs2,250 per person. Tel: 04 440 1010. @ooroyalmirage

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Escape the city and kick off 2025 with a delicious BBQ lunch at JA Hatta Fort Hotel’s picturesque Palm Tree Garden. Enjoy a variety of flame-grilled meats, juicy burgers, and smoky vegetables as you soak in the stunning natural surroundings. This family-friendly gathering offers the perfect blend of relaxed vibes and tasty bites, making it a fantastic way to start the year.

Palm Tree Garden, JA Hatta Fort Hotel, 12.30pm to 4.00pm, Jan 1, Dhs149 per person (includes soft beverages). Tel: +971 56 601 4664. @jahattaforthotel

Level52

Celebrate the first day of 2025 in style with Level52’s New Year’s Day Bubbly Brunch. Indulge in a sharing-style menu that blends exquisite Pan-Asian fusion with classic steakhouse dishes, all while enjoying panoramic views of Dubai and the beats of a live DJ.

Level52, Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel and Suites, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs465 soft, Dhs585 house, Dhs695 premium. 20 per cent off with bookings before Nov 30. Tel: +971 4 319 4000. @marriottharbour

Lola Taberna Española

Kick off 2025 with Lola Taberna Española’s traditional Spanish lunch, featuring a homemade vermouth aperitivo, a spread of Iberian dishes, classic paella, and churros. A live flamenco show will bring extra flair to your New Year’s Day celebrations.

Lola Taberna Española, Tryp by Wyndham, Al Barsha, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs249 soft, Dhs299 house beverages, Dhs399 Estrella package. Tel: (0)4 247 6688. @lolataberna

McGettigan’s Factory

Start 2025 with a lively New Year’s Day Brunch at McGettigan’s Factory, The Palm. Perfect for shaking off the holiday festivities, this “hair of the dog” brunch offers a hearty spread of favourites, refreshing cocktails, and an upbeat atmosphere to kick off the year with friends and family.

McGettigan’s Factory, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs199 house, Dhs235 premium. Tel: (0)4 230 0073. @mcgettigansfactorythepalm

Nonya

Kick off 2025 with sky-high views from the 44th floor of Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers at Nonya’s Detox Brunch. Enjoy unlimited food and drinks, featuring fresh, flavourful pan-Asian dishes to recharge you for the year ahead. After brunch, keep the energy going with an exclusive after-party until 8pm.

Nonya, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 1:30pm to 5pm, Jan 1, from Dhs249. Tel: (0)52 263 1565. @nonyadubai

Señor Pico

Kickstart the year with a rejuvenating New Year’s Day celebration at Señor Pico, set against the backdrop of West Palm Beach. Enjoy beach access, chilled vibes, and a special “Vuelve a la Vida” menu with revitalising food and drinks, all complemented by the beats of a live DJ. With beach games for little ones and a family-friendly atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to welcome 2025.

Señor Pico, Palm West Beach, 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1, Dhs220 per person (two hours free-flow beverages, lunch platter, and beach access). Tel: +971 4 666 1434. @senorpico.thepalmdxb

Social Company

Celebrate 2025 in style with Social Company’s vibrant New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a delicious breakfast spread and bottomless mimosas. It’s the perfect way to start the year with friends and family in a relaxed, festive atmosphere—recharge, indulge, and toast to fresh beginnings.

Social Company, Zabeel House The Greens, 11.00am to 2.00pm, Jan 1, Dhs125 buffet, Dhs225 with unlimited mimosas. Tel: +971 4 519 1111. @socialcompanydxb

SO/Uptown Dubai Hotel

Celebrate New Year’s Day in style at SO/Uptown Dubai, with two fantastic options to kick off 2025. Start your day with Uptown Brasserie’s All Day Breakfast, offering indulgent Le Petit Dejeuner favourites like acai bowls, French scrambled eggs, and pancakes, with the option to add Oscietra caviar or Champagne. Alternatively, head to Lazuli for a vibrant New Year’s Brunch, featuring Mediterranean cuisine, live food stations, entertainment, and bubbly to set the perfect tone for the year ahead.

SO/Uptown Dubai, All day & 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, À la carte & Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 bubbles (Lazuli). Tel: 04 820 8750 / 04 820 8757. @sodubai.uptown

Surf Club

Start 2025 in style at Surf Club’s unforgettable New Year’s Day Brunch. Set against the stunning Dubai Marina and Ain Dubai, this beachfront celebration offers a curated menu of Mediterranean and coastal flavours. With lively music and a relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere, it’s the perfect way to ring in the new year with friends and family.

Surf Club, Dubai Marina, 3pm to 7pm, Jan 1, Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house beverages, Dhs695 bubbly. Tel: (0)50 455 5235. @surfclubdubai

Tasca

Elevate your celebrations with a New Year’s Day brunch at Tasca, offering a contemporary Portuguese sharing menu paired with live music and stunning views of the sea and skyline. Celebrate 2025 with delicious flavours including signature dishes such as fish rice, Wagyu tartare cone, charcoal roasted seabass, and pastéis de nata, all in a festive atmosphere.

Tasca, Mandarin Oriental Dubai, 12:30pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house beverages & Portuguese wines, Dhs795 Champagne package, Dhs250 children. Tel: +971 4 426 2626. @tascadubai

The Lighthouse

Kickstart the new year at The Lighthouse, Dubai Design District, with a mimosa-filled breakfast or a delicious brunch. Begin the morning with unlimited breakfast and mimosas, or head in later for brunch featuring sharing starters, a main course, a side, and dessert.

The Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar, Dubai Design District, breakfast 8am to 1pm, brunch 1pm to 5pm, Jan 1, Dhs250 breakfast, Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs550 bubbly. Tel: (0)4 422 6024. @thelighthouse_ae

ZEST, One&Only The Palm

Start the year with a delightful New Year’s Day Brunch at ZEST, where authentic Italian flavors meet a festive atmosphere. Indulge in a variety of favorites, from the salad and starters station to live stations offering seafood platters and roasted leg of lamb. With a seafood corner featuring steamed prawns, Canadian lobster, a pasta station, pizza, and a selection of desserts, it’s the perfect way to celebrate with loved ones.

ZEST, One&Only The Palm, 1pm to 4pm, Jan 1, Dhs560 per person, Dhs260 per child (7-12 years old), complimentary for children under 6. Tel: 04 440 1010. @ooroyalmirage

Zuma Dubai

Start 2025 in style with Zuma Dubai’s New Year’s Day Brunch, offering a diverse array of exceptional Japanese dishes in a chic, contemporary setting. With fresh oysters, sushi, robata, and à la carte starters, this brunch is a feast for the senses. Enjoy a selection of premium beverages, including sake pairings and champagne, as well as live entertainment to set the festive mood.

Zuma Dubai, Gate Village, DIFC, 12:30pm onwards, Jan 1, Dhs545 per person (soft), Dhs645 per person (prosecco & wines), Dhs795 per person (champagne & sake), Dhs255 per child (ages 4-12). Tel: +971 4 425 5660. @zumadubai

