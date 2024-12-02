The duo of properties will see an exclusive private island and a safari offering added to Jumeirah’s luxury portfolio…

Jumeirah is the Dubai-born hospitality group behind icons including the Burj Al Arab and the Madinat Jumeirah complex of resorts. But they’re expanding internationally with a duo of new hotels in Africa through a partnership with the Thanda Group.

The first will be Jumeirah Thanda Island, a private island retreat in Tanzania available for exclusive buyout; while the second is Jumeirah Thanda Safari, a luxurious safari resort set on one of Africa’s most exclusive Big 5 reserves. Bookings for both open from December 2024.

This marks the brand’s first foray into Africa.

Jumeirah Thanda Island

Set on a tropical private island in the Shungimbili Island Marine Reserve in Tanzania, Jumeirah Thanda Island will be Jumeirah’s first private island resort. Set on a five hectare uninhabited tropical island surrounded by the shimmering Indian Ocean, it’s an invitation to switch off and escape to unspoiled natural wonder, where barefoot luxury in abundance awaits.

Reachable via a short helicopter ride from Dar es Salaam or a speedboat from nearby Mafia Island, Jumeirah Thanda Island is available for exclusive use, and the grand villa features five sumptuous suites and two traditional Swahili Bandas, with direct ocean access. Staying here, means meals cooked by the island’s private chef and culinary team, inviting you to dine whenever, wherever on locally sourced ingredients.

Leisure treasures will include swimming with whale sharks and diving with turtles on your own boat, to walking the island’s white sand trails as you spot the local wildlife.

Prices are available upon request.

Jumeirah Thanda Safari

Nestled in the northen KwaZulu Natal province in South Africa, Jumeirah Thanda Safari promises enriching, animal-tastic experiences. When off-property, the abundant wildlife spread across 16,500 hectares of vast plains, sweeping valleys and craggy mountains is just waiting to be discovered. Game drives, bush walks and cultural programmes for budding junior rangers are all part of the safari experience.

While back at the resort, the grand residences offer comfort and luxury in abundance, and in-villa features including bubbling jaccuzi’s, temperature-controlled pools, and alfresco dining decks where you can spot wildlife as you dine.

The residences will welcome guests from this month, with further branded residences set to launch off-plan from this month too. There are further plans to introduce a new lodge and an ultra-luxury tented camp by 2027.

The villa iZulu, which sleeps 10, starts from Dhs20,748 per night, while residence prices starting from Dhs29,640 per night for the four bedroom residence.

jumeirah.com