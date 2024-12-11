Featuring a duo of culinary offerings, a stunning beach club, and a seaside lounge…

Known and loved for putting upscale Greek cuisine on the Dubai culinary map, DIFC hotspot Gaia is expanding to the seas. The creators of Gaia, Fundamental Hospitality, are set to open Sirene Beach by Gaia at J1 Beach in Jumeirah in a few weeks – and reservations are now open.

Promising Aegean-inspired luxury across a multi-dimensional space, Sirene Beach by Gaia promises hidden bars, a restaurant with seating for up to 400, a golden beach, a swimming pool, 300 sunbeds and an array of luxe cabanas.

Welcoming reservations from Friday January 3, sunbeds by the pool are priced from Dhs300 per person through the week and Dhs500 per person on weekends. If you’re looking to soak up the sun on the beach, expect to pay Dhs300 for beach sunbeds through the week and Dhs400 for beach sunbeds on weekends.

VIP Cabanas start from Dhs5,000 for up to 8 during the week, and Dhs7,500 for up to 8 guests on weekends. Weekday bookings come with Dhs3,500 redeemable, while Dhs5,000 is redeemable on weekends.

A range of cabanas and sun loungers will surround both the swimming pool and the beachfront, perfect for tan-topping by day. While those looking for a more formal dining experience will be able to book the restaurant, where chef Izu Ani helms the kitchen, offering a coastal iteration of the cuisine Gaia is known and loved for. Greek-Mediterranean fare will take centre stage, in a setting that is light and charming.

Visitors won’t want to miss sundowners at Sirene, where guests can look forward to Myconian-style sundowners, served up to the sounds of a roster of resident DJs dictating the tempo.

What’s the latest at J1 Beach?

J1 Beach, the new development that replaced La Mer South, is now home to 10 unique and exciting restaurants and beach clubs. These include Gigi from St Tropez, Tulum-born Gitano, Baoli from Cannes, and chic Middle Eastern inspired Ninive Beach.

Sirene Beach by Gaia, J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1, opening January 3. @sirene_dxb