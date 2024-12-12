This will also be a great Christmas gift idea…

Want to spruce up your home? It doesn’t have to be expensive, as there are plenty of pocket-friendly spots here in Dubai where you can purchase a great work of art to liven up a dull wall or space. Whether you want a landscape, a graphic illustration, a stunning photo of the Dubai skyline, a vintage piece, or a pop of street art, one of these galleries is bound to have a piece you’ll fall in love with.

Here are 5 places in Dubai where you can buy wall art for under Dhs500

Pyaarnation

Prices start from Dhs125



Pyaarnation (pyaar means love in Hindi) is a great spot for curated and affordable wall art. On their website, you will find a diverse style of prints, posters, and artwork with frames, hangers, and picture ledges. The style spans modern, minimalist, abstract, surreal, chic and more. New works are frequently added to their collection.

Tales of Dubai

Prices start from Dhs185



Brought to you by two family photographers based in Dubai, Tales of Dubai has timeless and authentic photography artworks for your home. The online shop consists of images the duo has clicked at different spots around Old Dubai and beyond, and they keep adding to their collection. Pick from a single poster for Dhs185 or a triptych poster board with prices starting from Dhs285. A black and white collection is currently available for a starting price of Dhs185.

talesofdubai.com

Artworks

Prices start from Dhs185



You’ll be spoiled for choice with this Dubai-based online store, with more than a thousand options available across several categories from animals to fashion, vintage, illustrations, art by the Masters (Van Gogh, Klimt, Klee, Munch, etc.), and much more. There are different sizes available, and prices start from just Dhs195. For each print you purchase, you can choose to have it framed, on canvas, or on a framed canvas. When you make a purchase, the artist receives a share of the sale.

artworks.ae

Drawdeck

Prices start from Dhs199

Drawdeck offers affordable art and illustration from artists around the world at an affordable price. They offer a variety of styles, colours and sizes, so you’ll surely find a piece to hang on your wall. Not sure what you want? You can sort through their paintings according to themes to find a piece to your liking. Prices start from as low as Dhs99 for a small-sized print without a frame. With each purchase, one tree will be planted.

drawdeck.com

Gallery One

Prices start from Dhs79

Gallery One sells beautiful artworks and creative products from artists and designers from across the world. Not only do they sell prints to adorn your wall, but they also sell greeting cards, handmade stationery, and more. You can find colourful canvas prints starting from Dhs79.

g-1.com