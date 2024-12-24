The super yacht-inspired hotel will feature a three-storey spa, 10 restaurants, an 82-berth marina, and a stunning infinity pool…

Among the most exciting new hotel openings in the UAE is Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. Completing the oceanic-inspired trilogy on the Jumeirah beachfront alongside Jumeirah Beach Hotel and Burj Al Arab, the new resort is now accepting reservations from March 14, 2025.

Reservations can be made via jumeirah.com and rates start from Dhs4,587.

The new resort’s design takes inspiration from an avant-garde super yacht, and will house 386 rooms and suites, four penthouses, and 83 luxury hotel apartment suites, alongside state-of-the-art amenities. Here, we take a closer look ahead of the hotel’s 2025 opening…

The luxurious guest rooms are light and spacious

Jumeirah’s latest ultra-luxury resort will be home to a collection of gorgeously contemporary rooms and suites, all of which will offer sunny sea views of the Arabian Gulf or yacht-filled marina, as well as it’s neighbouring hotels Jumeirah Beach and the iconic Burj Al Arab. The rooms range across ten categories, from deluxe rooms that come with either Marina, Promenade or Ocean views, up to sumptuous suites with separate living areas and spacious terraces with beautiful views.

Features include stunning gardens, pools, and an amazing private beach

The grounds of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will feature serene and lush private gardens and stretches of glittering sand lined with private cabana’s and pavilions.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab will be the perfect place to unwind and find your inner zen with their special wellness and leisure facilities set across a sprawling 3,500 square metre, three-storey Talise spa. There will be a dedicated female-only floor, a 20-metre indoor pool, and treatment suites with their own terraces.

There will also be a collection of gorgeous pools that guests can take a dip in, including a large circular pool, a family infinity pool and a private VIP adult pool.

Guests will be spoiled for choice when it comes to dining

The new resort will be every foodie’s dream with an impressive collection of 10 restaurants and bars, all of which have been designed by globally renowned restaurant designers.

Among the exciting dining experiences is The Cullinan (pictured above), a luxury steakhouse offering an unforgettable dining experience with stunning views of the Arabian Gulf. Set against a refined, nautical-inspired interior, The Cullinan combines gourmet steaks, seafood, and seasonal produce, served with the expertise of a wine and meat sommelier.

From the team behind Clap, KIRA (pictured above)will bring a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean flavours to a glamorous and refined space that will not only feature KIRA restaurant, but also LITT, which will be an opulent bar that transforms into an exclusive late-night haunt.

Elsewhere, Greek flavours will be presented at the beachfront at Iliana; master mixology and Venetian grandeur will await guests at Rialto; and The Bombay Club will put flavourful Indian dishes on the Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab culinary map. Further concepts to look forward to include relaxed izakaya Umi Kei; pan-Asian fare at Madame Li; and a Southern French brasserie called Mirabelle. Completing the line-up will be four-in-one concept The Fore; healthy Eastern Mediterranean restaurant Orizonta; and a sensational Mediterrasian beach club, Kinugawa (pictured above).

Alongside the resort there will be nine luxury villas, a marina and boardwalk

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is part a larger development that is lead by Dubai Holding, which will include a new luxury 82-berth marina and scenic boardwalk, as well as a cluster of nine, ocean-facing bedroom marina villas.

The Marina is also home to a collection of six further restaurants, designed for more casual dining. These include healthy restaurant Feels Café, Lebanon’s popular Meat the Fish, beloved Italian Public, new restaurant CutFish, renowned burger joint Salt, and Instagrammable cafe Heaf.

Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, opening March 14, 2025, from Dhs4,587. jumeirah.com

Images: Jumeirah Group and Dubai Holdings