Introducing KIRA…

The long-awaited Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab is now set to open in 2025, and with it will debut almost a dozen new restaurants and bars. And among them will be KIRA, a dazzling new destination for gourmet fine dining and sensational views.

From the team behind Clap, KIRA will bring a fusion of Japanese-Mediterranean flavours to a glamorous and refined space that will not only feature KIRA restaurant, but also LITT, which will be an opulent bar that transforms into an exclusive late-night haunt. Both are set to open early next year.

Designed by Verhaal Studios, KIRA will be set on the exclusive private beach at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, and will feature a grand dining room, a luxurious bar, a refined lounge, and a dazzling outdoor terrace. The whole space is adorned in contemporary, neutral hues, with expensive woods, ornate marble and warm lighting.

On the culinary front, the menu will present the best bits from Mediterranean and Japanese cuisines, with dishes designed to take diners on a gastronomic journey across some of the finest foodie destinations in the world. Fusing the warmth of Mediterranean cooking with the elegant minimalism of Japan, it’s set to offer something to suit all tastes.

While KIRA promises to be a haute new destination for dining, for drinks and dancing, LITT will be the name to know at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. An exclusive spot for innovative cocktails and a rotation of the city’s finest DJs, the glittering interiors are matched by a fabulous menu of mixology.

Both KIRA and LITT come from Alpha Mind, a new venture between Addmind Hospitality (creators of Clap and Sucre) and ADMO Lifestyle Holding, who’s existing portfolio includes Nammos and CE LA VI.