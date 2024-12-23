They’re the second name announced…

Since 2025’s brand new OFFLIMITS music festival was announced earlier this month for April 26 at Etihad Park, there’s been a guess or two about who could be joining Ed Sheeran on stage in Abu Dhabi. Now, we’ve learnt Kaiser Chiefs are on their way to the capital, and you’ll be able to catch some of the English indie rockers’ biggest hits.

Media: Getty

You’ll be able to catch hits such as Ruby and I Predict a Riot, when the five-member outfit comes to town in April. The band, known for their infectious riffs and catchy tunes, have been around for two decades with albums such as Employment and Stay Together showcasing their versatility and range, while gaining a loyal following over the times.

Look forward to dynamic tunes and upbeat anthems ringing through the air on Yas, when Ricky Wilson, Whitey White, Simon Rix, Peanut Baines and Vijay Mistry bring the Leeds-born group’s best to the capital. They’ll join pop superstar Ed Sheeran at the festival, and we’re now excited as to what the rest of the line-up could look like. Sheeran is confirmed to perform a high-energy, two-hour set, followed by Kaiser Chiefs and other yet-t0-be-announced artists who will keep fans entertained into the early hours of Sunday, April 27.

Grab your tickets here, and stay tuned to whatson.ae to find out who’s about to be announced next.

OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Yas Island, April 26, 2025, from Dhs495. platinumlist.net