We hope so…

Full disclosure, we don’t know if Ed Sheeran will perform in the UAE in 2025. But we’re combining a couple of recent clues with a large portion of manifestation and saying we think it might be possible.

And here’s why.

Firstly, we know that Sheeran is taking his Mathematics tour back on the road next year, and in his first announcement of dates, he confirmed he’d be coming to two destinations in the Middle East: Doha and Bahrain. He’ll be headlining at Lusail Hall in Doha, Qatar on April 30, 2025 and then performing at the Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre in Bahrain on May 2, 2025 (tickets for both gigs go on sale this Friday December 6, for any fans looking to snap up tickets).

As per his current tour schedule, Ed Sheeran will finish his gigs in Hangzhou, China on March 2, 2025, then there’s nothing until Doha on April 30. And after Bahrain on May 2, his next tour date is in Madrid on May 30. So, with almost two months before his Doha gig and one month after Bahrain, there’s definitely space to squeeze in a UAE date or two.

After the sellout success of his Dubai gig in January 2024, where 69,000 Sheerios turned out at the Sevens Stadium for two nights of pure Ed Sheeran magic, it surely would make sense given his popularity in the emirates. To date, Ed Sheeran holds the record for the biggest open-air concert in the UAE.

And given the recent hype around Coldplay Abu Dhabi and the will-we-won’t-we get tickets heartbreak fans experienced trying to snag seats for the band’s upcoming four-dates in Abu Dhabi in January 2025, there’s certainly appetite for super-sized gigs in the region. In fact, considering the number of big names now selling out in Abu Dhabi, it could be that Ed Sheeran would choose the UAE over Dubai for an upcoming gig.

Ed, if you’re reading this, your UAE fans would love to see you next year.

Lead image: What’s On archive