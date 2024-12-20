Whether you’re in the mood for a sunrise breakfast or a late-night feast, here’s another spot to add to your foodie bucket lists…

Another exciting new addition to Dubai’s (already very exciting) foodie scene, London’s iconic restaurant Duck & Waffle is making its way to the brand-new Innovation One tower in DIFC.

Set to open on Monday December 23, the London-born sensation will bring its playful take on comfort food, inventive cocktails, and vibrant atmosphere, to a sprawling 10,000 square-foot space overlooking the Burj Khalifa, redefining all-day dining in the heart of the city.

Reservations are now open from Monday December 23 onwards via sevenrooms.

It will be the brand’s first international location and third worldwide, following its flagship in London and last year’s opening in Edinburgh.

Inside, guests can expect a 360-degree chef’s bar, an open kitchen, a greenhouse-inspired dining area with a covered pergola, and, the main focal point, a central radiant dome. A perforated metal tree and lush greenery will frame stunning views of the Burj Khalifa.

The restaurant’s signature dish is–of course–duck and waffle – a decadent combination of crispy duck leg confit, fried duck egg, and mustard maple syrup. With over two million plates served globally, this dish is sure to win over the hearts (and palates) of foodies in Dubai.

Other notable dishes include the foie gras crème brûlée, spicy ox cheek doughnut, and the popular whole roasted chicken with ratte potatoes and truffle.

Initially, the restaurant will open from 12pm to 1am, serving up lunch, dinner and all-day delights. But from early next year, you can expect to dine 24/7 at Duck and Waffle, meaning sunrise breakfasts, late-night tipples, and a special after-hours menu.

Duck and Waffle is the second renowned restaurant to open at Innovation One, joining London hotspot Sexy Fish, which opened earlier this month.

Duck & Waffle, Innovation One, Concourse Level, DIFC, Dubai. Opening December 23. Tel:(0)56 880 2828. @duckandwaffledubai

